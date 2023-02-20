HIGHLAND — Victims of sexual violence do not need to feel all alone.

The Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center standing by to help when needed.

"We are the only stand-alone rape crisis center in the state of Indiana," said Shana Robertson, Community Relations Director for Fair Haven.

Located in the Ridge Professional Center at 2645 Ridge Road in Highland, the center provides services to all of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

"We are a nonprofit, faith-based organization that provides free services for victims of sexual violence," Robertson said. "We can respond to all hospitals, police departments, when a victim requests our presence."

It began 18 years ago by Patty Conley and Kelly Vates, both survivors of sexual violence, as the Fair Haven Center for Women.

"We primarily were support for adult survivors of child sexual abuse," Robertson said.

But a need was seen for for advocacy for sexual assault survivors and in 2017 its name was changed to promote services for all victims of sexual assault.

Robertson explained how staff come armed with response bags when they answer a call.

"We want to start empowering the survivor from the moment we walk into the room," Robertson said.

She said victims are told what there rights are regarding pressing charges and the bags, which include clothes for the victim and materials, are given whether the responder is requested to stay or not.

Support groups and counseling services are also offered by Fair Haven.

Becca Emerson, Client Services Director for Fair Haven, said 2022 was the busiest year in the center's existence.

"I think people are finally just starting to realize who we are and what we do and that we're here in the community," Emerson said.

In looking at numbers toward the end of last year, Emerson said there were 109 hospital calls as opposed to 66 in 2021. Responders worked with 29 survivors at law enforcement agencies in 2021 but that number grew to 58 in 2022.

Robertson thinks awareness accounts for much of the center's growth.

"It's not an increase in sexual assault," Robertson said. "It's just an increase in awareness and the understanding that there are services available to survivors."

The center has three Spanish-speaking advocates and a 24-hour rape crisis line at 219-218-2552.

"We answer our phone every single time we're called," Emerson said. "We don't miss calls."

Fair Haven has gone into schools to try to eradicate sexual violence.

"We also provide prevention education that fulfills (Senate) Bill 355 requiring all schools in the state of Indiana to provide child sexual abuse prevention education in the schools every year," Robertson said.

Robertson said all services are provided free of charge.

"Since we are a nonprofit we receive funding from foundations as well as grants for the state and for federal," Robertson said.

Robertson said local businesses such as Meijer and Walmart also provide support.

Robertson said she thinks Fair Haven provides an important service in Northwest Indiana "so that a survivor is not alone."

"Experiencing something traumatic can change a person, and knowing that they have somebody that's on their side, that they don't have to prove themselves to, somebody that is there just for their well being, is very powerful," Robertson said.