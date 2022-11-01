 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Association hosts Festival of Trees luncheon

  • 0

MUNSTER — Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society hosts its 34th annual Festival of Trees luncheon Nov. 30.

It's at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road.

Participants are invited to come at 10 a.m. to stroll the Avenue of Trees and to visit the various boutiques with items for sale.

The Wassail Bowl will be available starting at 11 a.m. followed by the noon luncheon.

Entertainment by Just For Strummers will begin at 1:15 p.m. followed by the raffle drawing.

Guests may vote on the best decorated and themed Christmas trees done by various business and social/charitable organizations.

Cost is $50 per person and reservations are needed by Nov. 16.

People are also reading…

Call the office at 219-836-0525, ext. 206 to make a reservation or make checks payable to WANISS, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WANISS hosts Festival of Trees

WANISS hosts Festival of Trees

MUNSTER — The ladies of WANISS, the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society, host their 31st annual Festival of Trees lu…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog Breeds That Make the Best Companions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts