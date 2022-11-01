Association hosts Festival of Trees luncheon

MUNSTER — Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society hosts its 34th annual Festival of Trees luncheon Nov. 30.

It's at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road.

Participants are invited to come at 10 a.m. to stroll the Avenue of Trees and to visit the various boutiques with items for sale.

The Wassail Bowl will be available starting at 11 a.m. followed by the noon luncheon.

Entertainment by Just For Strummers will begin at 1:15 p.m. followed by the raffle drawing.

Guests may vote on the best decorated and themed Christmas trees done by various business and social/charitable organizations.

Cost is $50 per person and reservations are needed by Nov. 16.

Call the office at 219-836-0525, ext. 206 to make a reservation or make checks payable to WANISS, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321.