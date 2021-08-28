Astronaut Jerry Ross on hand for ribbon cutting at Crown Point park named in his honor

CROWN POINT — Jerry Ross is no stranger to moving in space. Saturday the retired astronaut did more “shuttle” diplomacy, going from a park named in his honor to a community corn roast.
After cutting the ribbon with Mayor David Uran on Jerry Ross Park, Ross went a few blocks south to Bulldog Park for the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce’s corn roast.
“This park is beautiful,” Ross said. “I’m so honored they named it for me. It’s a nice contribution to what they’re already doing around town.”
Ross, 73, used to play Little League baseball on one of the former fields at the site, where his father, Donald “Barney” Ross, coached. Local resident Mike Shadowen recalled playing baseball, basketball, tennis and archery there.
Shadowen, who brought his grandchildren to the ribbon cutting, attended Crown Point High School with Ross.
“He was very personable and got along with everybody,” Shadowen said. “He was quiet, but really a good guy. Everyone liked him.”
Located near Bulldog Park, Jerry Ross Park features five baseball diamonds, two tennis and pickleball courts, and a play set. The park is the home for Cal Ripken Crown Point Youth Baseball.
Tom Hadt, vice president of operations for the Cal Ripken League, commented, “I would argue we have one of the most beautiful baseball facilities in the Midwest.”
The league involves 700 youth in the spring and 500 more in fall play.
Park Superintendent Jennie Burgess said work began last fall on the $125,000 park project. The only remaining work is completion of the tennis and pickleball courts.
The park entrance includes photos of Ross in a space suit and logos from his seven Space Shuttle missions.
Ross said it was “wonderful” to see those mission patch logos. With his was wife Karen, who confessed some apprehension and excitement with each space flight. “All that ended with his final flight in 2002,” she said.
Now residing in Houston, the couple has two children, Amy, a NASA engineer at the Johnson Space Center, and Scott, an investment broker.
Uran recalled a conversation with Ross several years earlier about developing a park. The project took a longer that than mayor expected, to which Ross replied, “All good things come in due time.”
Uran said he wanted everyone visiting the park to know who Jerry Ross is.
Proud of his local roots, Ross noted, “Crown Point schools and the community gave me a strong base to achieve my dreams, to be able to serve my country in a unique and incredible way.”
The veteran of seven Space Shuttle missions, Ross is the joint record holder for most space flights, tied with Franklin Chang-Diaz. The recipients of 15 NASA medals, Ross held the record for spacewalks with nine until that was broken by American Michael Lopez-Alegria. Ross now ranks third in spacewalks behind Russian Anatoly Solovjev with 16 and Lopez-Alegria’s 10.
Ross was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame in May 2014.
The Ross family had been in Northwest Indiana a few days prior to the dedication, and one Friday Ross visited Jerry Ross Elementary School in Winfield. Among the students impacted was Peyton Saternus, 9, a fourth grader.
“He was amazing,” said Saternus, joined by brother Adyson, 5, a kindergartner. The elder brother learned from Ross how astronauts play catch in space. They throw a peanut in the spaceship and someone tries to hit it with a metal rod. If someone catches the peanut in the mouth, the “batter” is out.
On a more academic note, Ross encourages youth to not give up following their dreams.
The 1966 Crown Point High School graduate earned undergraduate and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Purdue University, a school that has produced 25 astronauts.
Assigned to the Johnson Space Center in February 1979, Ross flew on Shuttle missions in 1985, 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1998 and 2002. He retired as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force in March 2000 and from NASA in January 2012 as the first person to launch into space seven times.
Ross accumulated more than 1,393 hours in space, including 57 hours and 55 minutes on his nine spacewalks. His time in space works out to 58 days, 52 minutes.
Corn roast
While at Bulldog Park for a meet-and-greet at the corn roast, Ross posed at outside the Purdue Federal Credit Union booth for more photos.
Deann Patena, president and CEO of the Crossroads Regional Chamber, called Ross “a great community leader and it’s good for young kids to get to know him and study hard. It also allows us to celebrate the end of summer.”
Crown Point resident Patty Sayles brought granddaughters Audrey, 12, and C.C. Pagorek, 10. Audrey attends Taft Middle School, while C.C. attends Solon Robinson Elementary. Both are interested in space travel.
“I want to go to the moon,” C.C. said. “I’d probably walk and jump on the surface.”
Sayles commented that Ross’ return home is “wonderful and an inspiration. It’s nice to see someone accomplish what he has but still has time for his hometown.”
Brothers Keegan, 13, and Trey Brennan, 14, from Lakes of the Four Seasons and students at Hebron Middle School, met Ross, who autographed Keegan’s phone carrier and left shoe.
“It as pretty cool that he would engage with the community,” Trey said.
Another hopeful for space was Cristofer Rodriguez, 16, a Crown Point resident and Lake Central High School junior.
Rodriguez, who is applying to the U.S. Air Force Academy, said becoming an astronaut has been a dream since he was 10, “looking out in the night sky and imagining what it’s like out there and what it’s like looking down from there.”
The Lake Central student said meeting Ross “was pleasurable to meet someone who’s actually done it. It’s given me a lot of inspiration to focus even more on my plans.”