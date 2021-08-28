Astronaut Jerry Ross on hand for ribbon cutting at Crown Point park named in his honor

The league involves 700 youth in the spring and 500 more in fall play.

Park Superintendent Jennie Burgess said work began last fall on the $125,000 park project. The only remaining work is completion of the tennis and pickleball courts.

The park entrance includes photos of Ross in a space suit and logos from his seven Space Shuttle missions.

Ross said it was “wonderful” to see those mission patch logos. With his was wife Karen, who confessed some apprehension and excitement with each space flight. “All that ended with his final flight in 2002,” she said.

Now residing in Houston, the couple has two children, Amy, a NASA engineer at the Johnson Space Center, and Scott, an investment broker.

Uran recalled a conversation with Ross several years earlier about developing a park. The project took a longer that than mayor expected, to which Ross replied, “All good things come in due time.”

Uran said he wanted everyone visiting the park to know who Jerry Ross is.

Proud of his local roots, Ross noted, “Crown Point schools and the community gave me a strong base to achieve my dreams, to be able to serve my country in a unique and incredible way.”