Athletic facility eyes Merrillville site

Although the Epicenter development and the town’s community center will both feature athletic offerings, town officials believe the facilities won’t create a conflict.

Parks Director Jan Orlich described it as “a unique type of joint venture” in which Epicenter could rent volleyball and basketball courts at the town’s community center when tournaments are taking place. Merrillville also could rent space from Epicenter when needed, she said.

“It will be a win-win for both of us,” Orlich said.

As negotiations take place for the 3-acre property, construction continues for the community center.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said concrete has been poured for the foundation.

“They have been very, very active out there,” Pettit said.

He said town officials also have been busy pursuing sponsorships for naming rights for the community center itself and other areas in and outside of the facility.

“I’m still waiting to hear back from the large main sponsor that we’re seeking for the naming rights on the building,” Pettit said.

The sponsorships will help fund operations of the center.