Athletic facility eyes Merrillville site

MERRILLVILLE — A private athletic facility could be built adjacent to the town’s community center.
Epicenter Indiana was the only entity to respond after Merrillville sought proposals to acquire the town’s 3-acre parcel next to the community center site on Broadway near 66th Place.
Epicenter has plans to build a 60,000-square-foot athletic facility, according to a letter from Grant Bell, a managing member of Epicenter. The letter indicates the building would have volleyball and basketball courts there for instruction and tournaments.
“We’re looking forward to seeing it go up,” Councilman Jeff Minchuk said.
The multimillion-dollar building also will offer commercial space for potential tenants in athletic and health sectors.
The council instructed Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff to negotiate a price for the property and a purchase agreement. The minimum asking price is close to $29,000 per acre.
Money from the sale would go to Merrillville’s Broadway tax increment financing district, and the town also would benefit because the land would return to the tax roll.
Besides purchasing the land, the Epicenter development would need Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals approval prior to construction of the facility.
Although the Epicenter development and the town’s community center will both feature athletic offerings, town officials believe the facilities won’t create a conflict.
Parks Director Jan Orlich described it as “a unique type of joint venture” in which Epicenter could rent volleyball and basketball courts at the town’s community center when tournaments are taking place. Merrillville also could rent space from Epicenter when needed, she said.
“It will be a win-win for both of us,” Orlich said.
As negotiations take place for the 3-acre property, construction continues for the community center.
Councilman Shawn Pettit said concrete has been poured for the foundation.
“They have been very, very active out there,” Pettit said.
He said town officials also have been busy pursuing sponsorships for naming rights for the community center itself and other areas in and outside of the facility.
“I’m still waiting to hear back from the large main sponsor that we’re seeking for the naming rights on the building,” Pettit said.
The sponsorships will help fund operations of the center.
Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.