Attempted murder charges in downtown LaPorte shooting

LAPORTE — Police on Tuesday were attempting to locate a suspect in the shooting of a man outside a downtown bar.

Keith A. Davis Jr. is charged with level 1 felony attempted murder and level 3 felony aggravated battery.

The victim, Jeremy Simmons, was in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital where he was expected to undergo surgery, police said.

During a probable cause hearing Monday in LaPorte Circuit Court, Detective Sgt. Victor Aguilar said testimony from witnesses indicates Simmons and Davis were arguing outside Lucky Bar at 1004 Lincolnway.

Aguilar said it appears Simmons was about to leave when Davis, just six feet away, allegedly shot him in the face.

Several witnesses identified the shooter as Davis, Aguilar said.

In November, two people survived being shot outside Mickey’s, another downtown area bar. No arrests were made in that case, which remains under investigation, police said.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission will be contacted for help in controlling behavior at both establishments, where violent acts have occurred in the past.