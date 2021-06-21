Attorney asks court to weigh in on rezoning of old Crown Point Firestone building

CROWN POINT — A local attorney whose office is steps away from the old Firestone building at 142 N. Main St. is asking a judge review the recent rezoning of the property.
Main Street Professional Center, LLC, filed a verified petition for judicial review with Lake Superior Court in early March after the building was rezoned from a B-2 business district to a B-1 business district.
Attorney David Austgen is listed as the registered agent of the LLC, according to Indiana secretary of state records.
An application to rezone the building was filed with the Crown Point Plan Commission in late November, the petition states.
The rezoning was first considered by the Plan Commission in December, with the intent to turn the space into a new location for The Registry, which would have featured an all-ages restaurant on one side and a 21-and-older sports bar and grill on the other, according to a previous Times report.
Under Crown Point Zoning Code, an eating and drinking establishment that doesn't serve alcoholic beverages is permitted in a B-2 district and would require a special use variance to serve alcohol. The same is not true in the B-1 district.
While the Crown Point City Council unanimously agreed to rezone the building after hearing from Robert Ulman, owner of The Registry, and Nick Georgiou, project manager, the longtime Crown Point bar isn't moving into the location.
In late April, Antiques on Main announced plans to move into the former Firestone building, according the antique shop's Facebook page.
'Arbitrary and capricious'
At the center of the petition for judicial review is the parking, or lack thereof, at the building.
According to Crown Point's Zoning Code, off-street parking isn't required in the city's B-1 business district, which is largely comprised of downtown businesses.
The city's zoning map, updated in 2020, shows the B-1 business district is contained to a rectangle that has borders along East Robinson Court and East Walnut Street and South West and North East streets.
Austgen previously spoke against the rezoning at city meetings, citing concerns over the lack of parking, the fact "similarly situated" businesses are required to have on-site parking and the approval of the rezoning "will lead to significant public safety concerns with Main Street and the lack of parking," the petition states.
He told The Times his law office has been at its present location, 130 N. Main St., since 1996.
"The library is next to us. It's a busy operation at the library; folks in Crown Point use their library," he said. "We're a busy law firm. We have lots of people in and out of that building daily, and parking and movability safely is pretty significantly in question."
Austgen said the rezoning, if validated, results in the removal of parking regulations at the old Firestone building.
"What that means is the city is saying there's enough parking everywhere else in a two-block, three-block radius, and the old Firestone building can can be another restaurant just like all the rest of them and attract people and have no parking and have difficulty getting in and out," Austgen said.
The rezoning, Austgen said, isn't appropriate, as "it doesn't take into account what really exists. What really exists is way too much activity and way too little land."
Austgen later added the filing isn't personal.
"I couldn't have asked for a better neighbor in all the years, the decades," he said. "Somebody just needs to put their thinking hat on, in my mind, about planning and safe ingress/egress and public safety. That's really what it comes down to."
The petition states the city's decision to approve the application for rezoning was "unsupported by the evidence, was arbitrary and capricious and constituted an abuse of discretion."
The city and Plan Commission filed a record of proceedings in the case Wednesday.
A status conference in the matter has been set for July 22, online court records show.