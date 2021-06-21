Attorney asks court to weigh in on rezoning of old Crown Point Firestone building

He told The Times his law office has been at its present location, 130 N. Main St., since 1996.

"The library is next to us. It's a busy operation at the library; folks in Crown Point use their library," he said. "We're a busy law firm. We have lots of people in and out of that building daily, and parking and movability safely is pretty significantly in question."

Austgen said the rezoning, if validated, results in the removal of parking regulations at the old Firestone building.

"What that means is the city is saying there's enough parking everywhere else in a two-block, three-block radius, and the old Firestone building can can be another restaurant just like all the rest of them and attract people and have no parking and have difficulty getting in and out," Austgen said.

The rezoning, Austgen said, isn't appropriate, as "it doesn't take into account what really exists. What really exists is way too much activity and way too little land."

Austgen later added the filing isn't personal.