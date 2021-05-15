Attorney general files lawsuit over missing Genesis Center funds

CROWN POINT — A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Lake Superior Court seeks to recover funds embezzled by former Genesis Convention Center officials.
The lawsuit, filed by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, comes after the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) examined records and accounts maintained by the Genesis Center from Jan. 1, 2017, to May 14, 2018.
In October 2019, the SBOA published its findings in a special investigation report, which revealed malfeasance, misfeasance, and/or nonfeasance on the part of public officials.
According to the 2019 audit, Deborah Black was hired as executive director for the Genesis Center on Nov. 14, 2016, and Victoria Wilson was hired as the bookkeeper to maintain financial records for the Center on Feb. 8, 2017.
The Genesis Center is owned by the city, and can be rented for various events, ranging from conferences to weddings, the audit states.
Black was appointed by board of directors that governs the Center; the board is appointed by the mayor of Gary, the audit states.
Black resigned from her role as executive director Aug. 29, 2017, and the board tapped Wilson to serve as director the same day. Wilson would later resign from the role on April 27, 2018, according to the SBOA audit.
The SBOA found in its audit under the leadership of Black and later Wilson, $61,892.61 collected for events wasn't deposited by Black and/or Wilson and Black and/or Wilson purchased a $1,000 money order without supporting documentation, as the "payable to" line was left blank.
After Black resigned, Wilson failed to deposit additional monies collected totaling $2,055.04, and as bookkeeper or interim director, Wilson also failed to remit sales taxes in a timely manner, resulting in $1,264.41 worth of penalties from the Indiana Department of Revenue, the audit states.
SBOA incurred additional audit costs to the tune of $27,600.61 when looking into the center.
The charges total $93,812.67, the audit states.
Both women were previously federally charged with theft concerning federally funded program and forfeiture allegation in the U.S. District Court, Northern District.
Wilson pleaded guilty in September 2019 to stealing $12,727 from the center, while Black pleaded guilty in November 2019 to stealing $16,421.80. As a part of their respective plea agreements, the women will have to pay the funds back to the city.
The recent filing by the attorney general's office asks the court enter a judgment against Black and Wilson in the amounts charged against them individually, as well as jointly and severally as outlined in the SBOA audit.
According to the audit, both Black and Wilson would have to jointly reimburse $90,493.22, while Wilson would have to reimburse an additional $3,319.45.
The filing also requests the order order both women to "disgorge any and all ill-gotten gains and/or any diverted funds," from the Genesis Center as a result of their "wrongful misappropriations of public funds,"; award judgment against Black and Wilson in an amount not exceeding three times the state's actual loss; and grant the state relief for treble damages, as well as attorney fees and costs, post-judgment interest of 8% per annum and "all other just and proper relief."
Summons were sent to both Black and Wilson, records show.
“When public servants wrongfully misuse the taxpayer funds they’re entrusted to manage, my team and I are absolutely committed to securing restitution for Hoosiers,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in an email.