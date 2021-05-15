Attorney general files lawsuit over missing Genesis Center funds

The Genesis Center is owned by the city, and can be rented for various events, ranging from conferences to weddings, the audit states.

Black was appointed by board of directors that governs the Center; the board is appointed by the mayor of Gary, the audit states.

Black resigned from her role as executive director Aug. 29, 2017, and the board tapped Wilson to serve as director the same day. Wilson would later resign from the role on April 27, 2018, according to the SBOA audit.

The SBOA found in its audit under the leadership of Black and later Wilson, $61,892.61 collected for events wasn't deposited by Black and/or Wilson and Black and/or Wilson purchased a $1,000 money order without supporting documentation, as the "payable to" line was left blank.

After Black resigned, Wilson failed to deposit additional monies collected totaling $2,055.04, and as bookkeeper or interim director, Wilson also failed to remit sales taxes in a timely manner, resulting in $1,264.41 worth of penalties from the Indiana Department of Revenue, the audit states.

SBOA incurred additional audit costs to the tune of $27,600.61 when looking into the center.