 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney shares blessings with those less fortunate
alert urgent

Attorney shares blessings with those less fortunate

VALPARAISO — Attorney Kenneth Allen greeted shoppers as they redeemed the $30,000 in Meijer gift cards he purchased for families in Hammond, Portage and South Haven.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Toya Wheaton, of Portage, said the gift card was especially welcome. She is going through a divorce, and her children had to leave their home in a hurry, without any of their toys, she said.

“It means a lot to me and the kids,” she said, for them to get toys for Christmas this year.

Allen heard many heartbreaking stories and saw tears at the cash registers at Meijer in Valparaiso on Friday as he greeted the shoppers he was able to help.

Attorney shares blessings with those less fortunate

Attorney Ken Allen looks at Toya Wheaton, of Portage, who received a $100 Meijer gift card from Allen. Wheaton, who is getting a divorce, used the card to buy toys for her children, who had to leave their toys behind when they were displaced from their home.

“I’m doing what God put me on the planet to do, is to help people,” he said.

Meijer helped by giving the shoppers a 10% discount.

There were no restrictions on the items they purchased. Some used the gift cards for toys, others for food or clothing. “It runs the gamut,” Allen said.

School officials in School City of Hammond and Portage Township Schools determined who should receive the Meijer gift cards, Allen said. Each school district got 150 of the cards, with each card worth $100. Hammond families were sent to the Highland store, Portage Township families to the Valparaiso store.

Allen said he used to buy gifts and wrap them, but he realized there was a better approach. “What people need is the ability to bond with their loved ones,” so Allen now lets them choose what to give, he said.

3
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts