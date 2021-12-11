Attorney shares blessings with those less fortunate

VALPARAISO — Attorney Kenneth Allen greeted shoppers as they redeemed the $30,000 in Meijer gift cards he purchased for families in Hammond, Portage and South Haven.

Toya Wheaton, of Portage, said the gift card was especially welcome. She is going through a divorce, and her children had to leave their home in a hurry, without any of their toys, she said.

“It means a lot to me and the kids,” she said, for them to get toys for Christmas this year.

Allen heard many heartbreaking stories and saw tears at the cash registers at Meijer in Valparaiso on Friday as he greeted the shoppers he was able to help.

“I’m doing what God put me on the planet to do, is to help people,” he said.

Meijer helped by giving the shoppers a 10% discount.

There were no restrictions on the items they purchased. Some used the gift cards for toys, others for food or clothing. “It runs the gamut,” Allen said.