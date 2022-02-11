Auditor details ARPA process ahead of Porter County's plans

VALPARAISO — Porter County has a $33 million windfall from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and auditor Vicki Urbanik wants to make sure no costly mistakes occur when the money is spent.

Through the CARES Act (the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act), Porter County received more than $6.7 million, all of it funneled through various state agencies. The ARPA money comes directly from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Porter County hasn’t spent any of that $33 million yet, but it’s about to get started.

Urbanik was glad to wait for the final rule that sets out the parameters for spending that money.

That final rule is more than 400 pages.

“I literally carry it around with me about everywhere I’m going,” she told members of the public who showed up at the Porter County Administration Building to hear one of her presentations on the subject Tuesday.

The document is a tentative plan. The Porter County Council is set to vote Feb. 22 on the plan.

The federal government allows four main buckets for pouring the money into: revenue loss; public health and negative economic impacts; premium pay; and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Roads and bridges aren’t included.

Revenue loss is a nonstarter for Porter County. “We did this calculation in-house and determined Porter County did not qualify,” Urbanik said.

“The Memorial Opera House lost about 80% of its revenues in one year, and had to furlough the staff,” she said. The highway department lost gas tax revenue because people were working from home instead of commuting and going out and about. But the federal formula looks at finances in aggregate, not for specific departments.

The Treasury Department allows counties to spend up to $10 million for just about whatever they want, within reason. That’s a boon to smaller counties. Jasper County, for example, is getting $6.5 million, so there are far fewer strings attached, Urbanik said.

Premium pay for eligible workers, providing essential services, comes to $969,818 for the county. No elected officials are included.

Spending on public health has four sub-categories: COVID-19 mitigation and prevention, behavioral health, medical expenses and responses to violence.

Porter County’s preliminary spending plan includes $25,000 for a behavioral health study and $785,000 for a larger jury assembly room.

To address negative economic impacts, the county is planning $2.5 million for the Marquette Trail; $1 million in assistance to small businesses, through the Redevelopment Commission; $500,000 in assistance to households, through township government; $150,000 in assistance to impacted industries, for capital improvements at the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center.

Also on the list is $4 million in stormwater projects in Shorewood Forest and Stimson Ditch.

Porter County has just one census tract that qualifies as disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, roughly between Lincolnway and U.S. 30 and Sturdy Road to Hayes-Leonard Road, Urbanik said. Valparaiso and the county could provide all sorts of programs to address quality-of-life issues, from parks and recreation to environmental improvements to child care and more. “This category gives us a lot of flexibility.”

As all the money is spent, “we have to document every penny of this,” Urbanik said. “Nothing will be spent without proper documentation.”

Porter County has had clean audits on federal grants in recent years, which is impressive, she said. A troubled audit could jeopardize the ability to receive future federal grants.

