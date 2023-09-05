A professor will discuss the early days of Calumet City, back when it was still a town known as West Hammond.

Purdue University Northwest Associate Professor of History Joseph Bigott will give a talk titled "Researching Early History of West Hammond and Calumet City" to the Calumet City Historical Society at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Calumet City Historical Society Center at 760 Wentworth Avenue.

He'll discuss matters like West Hammond Mayor Konstantine Woszczynski, who served from 1912 to 1915 in the city along the border of Indiana.

"Author and History Professor Joe Bigott explains researching facts of Calumet City’s early history," The Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "The presentation covers before and after incorporation as the Village of West Hammond in 1893, the controversial nine-vote spread to elect Mayor Woszczynski and change the village to a city form of government in 1911, and the positive re-branding of the city’s name to the City of Calumet City in 1924."

The Calumet City Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday to handle internal business. A raffle will follow the presentation at 4 p.m.

For more information, email calcityhistory@aol.com, call 708-832-9390 or visit calumetcityhistoricalsociety.org.