Authorities charge suspect in string of armed robberies across Region, Illinois

CRETE. — Following an intensive investigation, a Lynwood man has been charged in the wake of a string of armed robberies in Northwest Indiana and Illinois, police said.

Cordairo Mitchell, 30, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of being an armed habitual felon, according to a Crete Police Department news release.

Additional charges against Mitchell or other individuals involved in the robberies are pending at this time as police examine additional evidence, Crete Police Chief Scott Pieritz said.

Mitchell was arrested following a robbery at 6 a.m. Thursday at a Speedway Gas Station at 1120 Main St. in Crete, which was previously robbed. The suspects took cash and cigarettes and left in a dark-colored Dodge Caravan with obstructed license plates.

Pieritz said the robbery appeared to be committed by the same crew that is responsible for 15 gas station robberies across Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area over the past several months.

The armed robberies began in October in Northwest Indiana and Will County, Illinois. During this time, there were also several armed robberies in Crete at Speedway and Circle K at 1400 E. Steger Road. Crete police said the suspects matched the descriptions linked to the other robberies.