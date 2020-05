Authorities search for mentally disabled woman who left group home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — The Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and Griffith Police Department search dogs scoured the area for a mentally disabled woman last seen early Saturday.

The woman was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday walking away from her group home near 35th Avenue and Cline Avenue in Griffith.

Dushawna, 48, is described as an African American woman who is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a light-colored top. Dushawna is said to be soft-spoken and is described by caretakers as having the mental capacity of a young child.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and Griffith police dogs were unable to locate her. In addition, the woman was reported missing in the Indiana police database.

Those who may have seen Dushawna or may know where she is at are urged to call 911 immmeditaly. Griffith Detective Al Tharp can also be reached at 219-924-7503, extension 252.

