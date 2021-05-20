Authorities, volunteers continue scouring area for Kyrin Carter

Pritchard believes Kyrin may have been fascinated with, and even compelled, to go toward the water.

"I believe he's in there," Pritchard said. "Special needs kids ... they have a routine. They're curious."

As a father of a special needs child, Pritchard said he felt compelled to devote his time to the search.

"I love my son. I'd die for him," Pritchard said. "I'm looking for him like he's my son."

Searchers have so far utilized tactics that may attract Kyrin's attention, such as setting balloons across the riverfront and playing loud, upbeat music.

Some small, bright-colored stuffed animals were tied with some of the balloons, in hopes that the boy will be attracted to the area and subsequently spotted.

A large gathering of volunteers at one point set off in a long line of cars, some playing music, to continue their search.

Kyrin Carter's aunt, who asked not to be named, previously told The Times her nephew likes the color pink.

Other volunteers have dressed in bright colors and backpacks with music speakers to broadcast music to try getting his attention.