Authorities, volunteers continue scouring area for Kyrin Carter

HAMMOND — For the sixth consecutive day, searchers, including first responders and civilian volunteers, converged at the scene where Kyrin Carter went missing in the hope that the boy may be found safe.
The search marked a continuation of so far fruitless efforts to find the boy. Hammond police are still focusing their efforts on the Little Calumet River, a portion of which borders the Best Western Hotel where the 12-year-old boy was last seen.
Despite no apparent leads so far, volunteers showed up in droves to aid in the ongoing race to find Kyrin.
Some volunteers present at Thursday's search expressed a shared sentiment of discouragement and frustration with the lack of developments.
Nevertheless, most are trying to remain hopeful.
Donald Pritchard, of Park Forest, has a 13-year-old son who, like Kyrin, is autistic. Pritchard said he has been searching around the hotel and in other portions of town for four days.
At this point, he said, he's beginning to lose hope.
He said he feels dismay at what he considers a lack of communication between investigators and civilian searchers.
"Just tell us something," Pritchard said, exhausted, having been searching since 5 a.m.
Pritchard believes Kyrin may have been fascinated with, and even compelled, to go toward the water.
"I believe he's in there," Pritchard said. "Special needs kids ... they have a routine. They're curious."
As a father of a special needs child, Pritchard said he felt compelled to devote his time to the search.
"I love my son. I'd die for him," Pritchard said. "I'm looking for him like he's my son."
Searchers have so far utilized tactics that may attract Kyrin's attention, such as setting balloons across the riverfront and playing loud, upbeat music.
Some small, bright-colored stuffed animals were tied with some of the balloons, in hopes that the boy will be attracted to the area and subsequently spotted.
A large gathering of volunteers at one point set off in a long line of cars, some playing music, to continue their search.
Kyrin Carter's aunt, who asked not to be named, previously told The Times her nephew likes the color pink.
Other volunteers have dressed in bright colors and backpacks with music speakers to broadcast music to try getting his attention.
Civilian searchers discussed things that were said to be his favorites, such as McDonald’s, chicken nuggets, Oreos, Sprite and other snacks in hopes they can lure him out if he is still in the area.
Joseph Myers, a Highland man, said he's doing his best to stay positive and hoping for the best positive outcome.
Like other searchers who spoke with The Times, Myers has a family member with autism. In his case, his great-grandson.
"It's very dear to my heart," Myers said, describing his feelings on Kyrin's absence. For that reason, he plans to spend his time looking for the boy "as long as it takes."
The day before, Kyrin's father, Leslie Carter, said he wouldn't stop looking for his son until he is found.
Since Kyrin Carter went missing Saturday, multiple agencies have searched the area daily in hopes of finding him.
First responders have searched several potential locations where Kyrin may have gone, based on the opinion of experts on the matter and evidence collected by investigators, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Kellogg welcomed the help provided by civilian volunteers, saying they're unlike any he has ever seen before during his 24 years on the police force.
He did, however, caution people to be careful near the river and to let officers know if they see anything.
As of Thursday afternoon, Kellogg said there were no immediate updates to provide.
Police previously asked residents within a 3-mile radius of the hotel to review home surveillance video or doorbell cameras to check if Kyrin might have been in their area.
Residents were also asked to check any areas where a child could hide, including garages, in and under parked cars or boats, in public restrooms at parks, or any other area that hasn't been checked in a while, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information not related to Carter's immediate whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Nicole Duncanson at 219-852-2968. Anyone who sees Kyrin is asked to immediately call 911.