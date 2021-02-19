Autism kits equip first responders in emergencies

PORTAGE — First responders in Portage Township have a new tool to help children with autism calm down and communicate in emergency situations.

Joyce Russell of the Portage Township trustee’s office led an effort to assemble autism kits to place in police vehicles, firetrucks and other emergency vehicles.

The kits contain dry-erase boards, noise-canceling earphones, sunglasses and fidget toys to help calm people with autism dealing with sensory overload during emergencies.

“I was pretty moved at how autism affects so many different people,” Trustee Brendan Clancy said. Russell said Portage Township Schools had about 200 students somewhere on the autism spectrum last year.

After the project began, she learned her own grandson is a high-functioning autistic child.

Clancy said he believes the project is the first of its kind in Indiana. Inspired by Sheriff Dave Reynolds’ One County, One Protocol philosophy, Clancy hopes the program will spread to other townships, other counties and ultimately statewide.