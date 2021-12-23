Avenue 912 facilitates giving to Salvation Army from local businesses

When small businesses partner together to support good work in the community amazing things can happen.

That’s precisely what Patrick Murdock, Tony Hobson and Jack Havlin Co-Owners of Avenue 912, a new entertainment venue in Griffith, set out to do.

Together the three approached other small business owners in Griffith and Highland to pitch in to help The Salvation Army of Lake County’s Hammond-Munster Community Center in Munster.

“I have always appreciated the work of The Salvation Army and know that funds raised in the community are used in the community to help individuals and families in crisis,” Hobson said. “Eighty-nine cents of every dollar raised go to providing direct services to our neighbors in need."

"Fifteen local businesses made contributions to The Salvation Army totaling $800," Murdock said.

Said Capt. Brian Clark, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County: “To provide some perspective to the impact the $800 in donations will make, The Salvation Army is able to use those dollars to provide as many as 338 Christmas dinners to local families struggling to put food on the table.