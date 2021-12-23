 Skip to main content
Avenue 912 facilitates giving to Salvation Army from local businesses
Pictured are Lts. Joshua and Darby Bowyer, officers of the Hammond-Munster Community Center; Tony Hobson, co-owner of Avenue 912; Gina Bombin-Wilk, owner of Sugar on the Rim Events; and Capt. Brian Clark, Coordinator, The Salvation Army of Lake County.

 Provided

When small businesses partner together to support good work in the community amazing things can happen.

That’s precisely what Patrick Murdock, Tony Hobson and Jack Havlin Co-Owners of Avenue 912, a new entertainment venue in Griffith, set out to do.

Together the three approached other small business owners in Griffith and Highland to pitch in to help The Salvation Army of Lake County’s Hammond-Munster Community Center in Munster.

“I have always appreciated the work of The Salvation Army and know that funds raised in the community are used in the community to help individuals and families in crisis,” Hobson said. “Eighty-nine cents of every dollar raised go to providing direct services to our neighbors in need."

"Fifteen local businesses made contributions to The Salvation Army totaling $800," Murdock said.

Deb Laverty volunteers as a Salvation Army bell ringer for the Red Kettle Campaign

Said Capt. Brian Clark, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County: “To provide some perspective to the impact the $800 in donations will make, The Salvation Army is able to use those dollars to provide as many as 338 Christmas dinners to local families struggling to put food on the table.

“We are thankful to Tony and Patrick and Avenue 912 for facilitating the giving of other local businesses. Merry Christmas.”

The Salvation Army Lake County serves the entire county from its three Community Centers in Munster, East Chicago, and Gary by providing emergency food assistance, homelessness prevention services, after-school programs for children and youth, music education programs and much, much more.

Visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org to discover more about The Salvation Army and its work — and how to participate to help neighbors in need.

For questions or to make a donation of time and resources, contact Kevin Feldman at 219.838.1328 or Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org.

