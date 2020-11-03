Aylesworth, Andrade hold commanding leads in House races

CROWN POINT — State Rep. Michael J. Aylesworth, R-Hebron, held a substantial lead Tuesday night in his bid for reelection.
Aylesworth, 77, a Republican who has been the District’s representative since his first election in 2014, is running for his fourth term in office.
He was holding a 2-1 lead over his Democratic challenger Keegan Damron of Cedar Lake. Damron said he was “keeping his fingers crossed” as he awaited the more than half of Lake County’s precinct vote totals to be counted.
Aylesworth said, “I’m honored the voters are sending me back to the legislature.”
He served two terms as a Porter County commissioner and one on the Porter County Council as well as several years in township government before his election to the Indiana General Assembly.
Democrat Mike Andrade held a commanding lead Tuesday night in the race to elected a new 12th House District state representative.
Andrade, who grew up in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, now lives in Munster and operates a small real estate investment business, was outpolling Republican Tom Wichlinski, of Griffith.
The winner will replace outgoing state Rep. Mara Candalaria Reardon, D-Munster, who served six two-year terms since her first election in 2006, who chose not to run for reelection this year.
Andrade said he was "deeply humbled and honored" the people of Indiana’s 12th District have selected him to become their next state representative.
"Our campaign started at my kitchen table in January, and was told by the pundits my run for office was not going to be successful. The people of the 12th District have chosen, and they chose teachers, first responders, healthcare, small businesses, and our unions."
Results of the Indiana House District 4 race between Republican incumbent Ed Soliday and Democrat Deb Porter were still unknown at deadline Tuesday.
Soliday was seeking his eighth term in the House where he is chairman of the energy policy committee and on the transportation committee.
This was Porter's second run against Soliday. She's a music teacher for the Portage Township Schools while Soliday is an aviation consultant
Pat Boy was ahead in LaPorte County but trailing in Porter County in her bid for a second term as State Representative from District 9.
Boy, 70, a Democrat from Michigan City, had a slightly more than 2,000 vote lead over Dion Bergerson in the machine vote in LaPorte County.
Bergeron, 46, a Republican also from Michigan City, was ahead by 373 votes in Porter County with less than half of the precincts reporting.
Boy did not want to speculate on the final outcome.
Five incumbent state representatives from the Region were unopposed in Tuesday's election: Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, and Vernon Smith, D-Gary.
