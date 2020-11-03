Aylesworth, Andrade hold commanding leads in House races

Andrade said he was "deeply humbled and honored" the people of Indiana’s 12th District have selected him to become their next state representative.

"Our campaign started at my kitchen table in January, and was told by the pundits my run for office was not going to be successful. The people of the 12th District have chosen, and they chose teachers, first responders, healthcare, small businesses, and our unions."

Results of the Indiana House District 4 race between Republican incumbent Ed Soliday and Democrat Deb Porter were still unknown at deadline Tuesday.

Soliday was seeking his eighth term in the House where he is chairman of the energy policy committee and on the transportation committee.

This was Porter's second run against Soliday. She's a music teacher for the Portage Township Schools while Soliday is an aviation consultant

Pat Boy was ahead in LaPorte County but trailing in Porter County in her bid for a second term as State Representative from District 9.

Boy, 70, a Democrat from Michigan City, had a slightly more than 2,000 vote lead over Dion Bergerson in the machine vote in LaPorte County.