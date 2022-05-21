Babies born 18 weeks early thriving a year later

When Megan Simpson went in for her regular 20-week check-in during her pregnancy, everything was fine. However, only two weeks later, she gave birth to twin girls.

“Everything was going fine in my pregnancy. I was not having anything other than pregnancy pains. At my 20-week anatomy scan, everything was normal and everything was fine, but two weeks later I went into labor,” Simpson said.

She went to Northwest Health on April 20, 2021. Her contractions were not stopping, and doctors were looking to transfer her to a children’s hospital or to the University of Chicago because she was at high risk.

But it became clear that Simpson was going to have her babies soon, and she could not be transferred. She proceeded to have the earliest premature babies to survive at Northwest Health.

On April 22, Simpson's daughter Riley was born first and weighed 1 pound and 5 ounces. Approximately 40 minutes later, her daughter Hailey was born unexpectedly, as the other doctor had stepped out. She was 1 pound and 1 ounce.

Her daughters were given a 15% chance of survival. They were rushed into the neonatal intensive care unit and spent several months there.

“When we got into the NICU, they’re saying it's very, very critical. We don’t know if they’re going to make it,” Simpson said. She said the family was stunned and terrified.

Hailey had several lung issues and spent most days on intense breathing machines. However, the doctors said they were both thriving more than they thought after a few weeks and had a good chance of survival.

After four months, Riley was able to go home. Hailey followed after five months in the NICU.

Now, more than a year later, the daughters are doing well. Hailey was on oxygen until the beginning of April and went through a heart procedure in Illinois but has otherwise been successful.

Simpson has said there have been surprisingly few complications. When a mother has a premature baby, doctors track development based on when they should have been born — which would have been August 2021. Therefore, the daughters were on track with where an 8-month-old should be, which was good.

“Everything that probably should have gone wrong with premature babies, my kids did not have,” Simpson said.

She also said she felt lucky because they have had no major eye issues, a common problem in premature babies. The girls still do physical therapy every month to ensure they’re on track but have had no other major issues.

At the end of April, Simpson and her husband were able to celebrate their daughters’ first birthday with family and friends, which for some was their first time meeting the girls.

Simpson said it is still unclear what made her go into labor, but she believes it may have been an infection she was dealing with shortly before the girls' births. However, she said she is thankful that everything has worked out.

“I have very, very good guardian angels for my kids, I believe. That’s the only way I can describe it. Anything medical, the way it's supposed to go, my kids have a different plan and it's a good plan,” Simpson said.

