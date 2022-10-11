BaboonFest not monkeying around with primate preservation

WINAMAC — Get ready to monkey around at BaboonFest in Winamac.

The Peaceable Primate Sanctuary, 6415 N 800 W, will host BaboonFest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The annual event will feature sanctuary tours, raffles and a gift shop.

Founded by Scott Kubisch, the Peaceable Primary Sanctuary accepted its first animals for care in 2016. It provides a retirement home for baboons and macaques that were rescued from roadside zoos and private ownership or retired from medical research at universities. The sanctuary in Pulaski County gives them housing, veterinary care, nutritious meals and daily enrichment activities.

It has been growing over the years, adding an open-top enclosure for baboons, macaque buildings, baboon pods and an orchard. A new macaque building that will host 20 primates is under construction, and plans call for the construction of an animal care center.

Nearly 60 baboons and macaques reside there, including Starbuck, Mortimer, Marduk, Gutalin and Butterz, "a goofy, friendly Long-tailed Macaque who is a fan-favorite at the sanctuary and is always happy to lip-smack at guests and care staff."

Baboon Fest is one of the few chances a year to see them up close: The private sanctuary is usually closed to the public.

Tickets are $10, with $2 off for a school-supply donation. Joining the sanctuary's Monkee Club includes free admission.

For more information, visit peaceableprimatesanctuary.com.