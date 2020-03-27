'Baby, I'm shot,' man said to girlfriend after she heard gunfire, cops say

GARY — A woman told police she drove her boyfriend to the hospital Thursday night after he was shot in the area of Fifth Avenue and Chase Street.

Police received a call at 11:01 p.m. about a walk-in gunshot victim at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

When officers arrived, the victim, a 40-year-old man from Gary, was getting a scan completed and unavailable to speak, so they spoke with his girlfriend, Hamady said.

The woman, also 40 and from Gary, said her boyfriend stopped the vehicle in the area of Fifth and Chase and exited the car for a moment, Hamady said. She said she was "too busy" playing games on her phone and using Facebook to see what he was doing, Hamady said.

She said she heard two or three gunshots and saw him running back to the car and said, "Baby, I'm shot," Hamady said.

She then placed her injured boyfriend in the back seat and drove him to the hospital at 600 Grant St. for treatment. There, he complained of leg pain, Hamady said.