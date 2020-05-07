Baby Lincoln cruises home in same '56 Chevy parents, grandparents drove on wedding days

HIGHLAND — Two-day-old baby Lincoln Czaszwicz cruised home in style in the same 1956 Chevy BelAir convertible his parents and grandparents drove on their wedding days.
It was also the vehicle that Lincoln's father was driven home from the hospital in when he was born 31 years ago.
On Thursday evening, Chris and Amanda Czaszwicz, of Highland, drove their newborn son, Lincoln Czaszwicz, home from Community Hospital Munster for the first time.
Lincoln was delivered at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20.5 inches long, Amanda Czaszwicz said.
"It is so crazy, it's the best feeling ever," Amanda Czaszwicz said. "And to bring our baby home in such a cool way, it has been amazing. It's a relief to get back home and start a new life together."
The glimmering "Sierra Gold" Chevy is part of a longstanding family tradition they wanted to continue by celebrating their first son's homecoming.
It began on June 25, 1988, when Chris Czaszwicz's parents, Cathy and Ben Czaszwicz, drove the vehicle on their wedding day.
"When me and Ben were married, it was never a question that would be the car we drove on our wedding day," Cathy Czaszwicz said. "All of our car club friends came and we took over the town with vintage cars that day."
Thirty-one years ago, Chris was driven home as a newborn in the car. Then, on July 27, 2019, Chris and Amanda Czaszwicz walked down the aisle after saying "I do" and right into the beloved Chevy, with a "Just married" sign posted on its back bumper.
Chris Czaszwicz said when it came to that car, he grew up seeing it as something of legendary status.
"It was like a unicorn, a trophy," Chris Czaszwicz said. "It only came out on special occasions."
When he was in his mid-20s, Ben Czaszwicz, now 62, bought the car and began its restoration.
"The tradition goes back to his parents," Chris Czaszwicz said. "His father and mother had a '56 Chevy, same color, and as a kid he always remembered that car and loved it. Then he found it, rebuilt it and it had to be that same color."
Amanda Czaszwicz said it was a coincidence her baby's name was also the name of a car.
"It just happened to be a name that both of us liked and it wasn't too common," Amanda Czaszwicz said. "It's funny because if we were to pick a car name, it would definitely have to be Chevy. Both our families are Chevy families."
The couple's meeting was also centered around cars. Both of them raced at the former Illiana Motor Speedway in Schererville and in 2010, they crossed paths and began dating.
As the couple embarks on the journey of being new parents, Chris Czaszwicz said he hopes to preserve the legendary Chevy and continue the tradition.
"I hope to have it as a part of Lincoln's wedding and eventually to bring his kids home in it," Chris Czaszwicz said.
