Baby Lincoln cruises home in same '56 Chevy parents, grandparents drove on wedding days

Thirty-one years ago, Chris was driven home as a newborn in the car. Then, on July 27, 2019, Chris and Amanda Czaszwicz walked down the aisle after saying "I do" and right into the beloved Chevy, with a "Just married" sign posted on its back bumper.

Chris Czaszwicz said when it came to that car, he grew up seeing it as something of legendary status.

"It was like a unicorn, a trophy," Chris Czaszwicz said. "It only came out on special occasions."

When he was in his mid-20s, Ben Czaszwicz, now 62, bought the car and began its restoration.

"The tradition goes back to his parents," Chris Czaszwicz said. "His father and mother had a '56 Chevy, same color, and as a kid he always remembered that car and loved it. Then he found it, rebuilt it and it had to be that same color."

Amanda Czaszwicz said it was a coincidence her baby's name was also the name of a car.

"It just happened to be a name that both of us liked and it wasn't too common," Amanda Czaszwicz said. "It's funny because if we were to pick a car name, it would definitely have to be Chevy. Both our families are Chevy families."