Back to school events planned for Gary

GARY — The community is celebrating the start of a new school year with two events Saturday.

The Gary Youth Council will host a back to school party from noon to 3 p.m. at The Diamond Center off Fifth Avenue and Virginia Street.

A community festival sponsored by Gary Teachers Union Local 4 and the American Federation of Teachers will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Gary Teachers Union Building, 1401 Virginia St.

According to a flyer for the Youth Council event, there will be a school supplies giveaway, a free raffle, games, food, music and more.

It is being held in partnership with 21st Century High School, Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy, Steel City Academy and Westside Leadership Academy.

For more information, call the office of the Gary Common Council at 219-881-1315.

There will be raffles, refreshments, photo opportunities, bingo and prizes, school supplies and vaccinations offered at the Gary Teachers Union Local 4 festival, according its flyer.