Back to school events planned for Gary
Yahsan Cole, 9, left, and his brother Levi Cole, 6, grab some school supplies courtesy of Walgreens during the July 31 Back2Health event at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — The community is celebrating the start of a new school year with two events Saturday. 

The Gary Youth Council will host a back to school party from noon to 3 p.m. at The Diamond Center off Fifth Avenue and Virginia Street.  

A community festival sponsored by Gary Teachers Union Local 4 and the American Federation of Teachers will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Gary Teachers Union Building, 1401 Virginia St. 

According to a flyer for the Youth Council event, there will be a school supplies giveaway, a free raffle, games, food, music and more. 

It is being held in partnership with 21st Century High School, Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy, Steel City Academy and Westside Leadership Academy. 

For more information, call the office of the Gary Common Council at 219-881-1315.

There will be raffles, refreshments, photo opportunities, bingo and prizes, school supplies and vaccinations offered at the Gary Teachers Union Local 4 festival, according its flyer

Vendors include the Gary Community School Corp., Community HealthNet, Gary Literacy Coalition, Bridging the Gap, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Regina Beard and certified nursing assistant (CNA) training and job opportunities. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

