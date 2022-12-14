Bagpipers bring unique sound, style to events

HOBART — This wasn’t your typical band workshop. The music may have sounded familiar, but the instrument was not in its complete state, nor were musicians dressed for public performances.

The Celtic Guard Academy, a local group of bagpipers, held a workshop Monday evening at the M.L. McClelland Masonic Lodge. Joining them were members of other pipes and drums groups.

Celtic Guard leader Craig Brooks said the workshop was designed for pipers of different skill levels to learn from native Scotsman Adrian Melvin, one of his tutors.

“This is an opportunity to teach broad strokes of the bagpipe and to play and memorize better,” Brooks said.

“You have to have good basics, how you hold the instrument, your fingers and knuckles.”

With more than 40 years in bagpiping, Melvin started playing in Dundee, Scotland. Having also spent time in Australia, Melvin now calls St. Charles, Illinois, home. There, he makes reeds for bagpipes.

“It’s definitely not your run-of-the-mill instrument,” Melvin said. “You make more of an entrance. You can have quite an impact.”

Bagpiping roots

The bagpipe, which is Gaelic for the great pipe, originated in Scotland and the Middle East and then evolved in Europe. Evidence has shown that bagpipes developed in pre-Christian cultures, including ancient Egypt.

The early instrument helped give rise to several European, Asian and African bagpipes. Various bagpipes developed around the world with different names and variations.

A bagpipe is considered a woodwind instrument such as the bassoon, oboe and clarinet. Its reed, Melvin noted, is similar to that of a bassoon.

John Gritsuk of Channahon, Illinois, came with the Band of Brothers Pipes and Drums. With 100 types of bagpipes, he said, the earliest ones came from ancient Greece and Rome, with the most common instrument hailing from Scotland.

A piper for 15 years, Gritsuk said he has since played with Band of Brothers at police, fire and military funerals and in parades. Some members rent themselves out for weddings and other special events.

Playing at funerals, Gritsuk said, “We provide a musical closure for families. We’re here for them.”

As a firefighter, Gritsuk has no problem wearing kilts. “The less clothes we need to get out of, the better,” he said.

Brooks, who has been playing the pipes for 24 years, credited Shriners for getting him started. “My dad spent three years in a Shriner hospital, and they let me get into their band,” he recalled. “We were able to raise money for their hospitals.”

After playing six years with the Shriners, Brooks went deeper into competitive playing. He started the Celtic Guard Academy in 2017, and today the group has 15 members who meet weekly at the downtown Hobart Masonic temple.

“We want to be ambassadors for the city,” said Brooks, a Hobart resident, said. “We want to get the community involved.”

Over the years, Brooks has traveled to Ireland and Scotland to improve his piping skills. In 2019 he won the International Imperial Scot Championship in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks is not the only musician in the family. Wife Dianna joined the group as a drummer.

“I joined because I was going to all of Craig’s practices,” she said. “I had someone say, ‘Why don’t you play the drums?’ It took a little convincing.”

She said she enjoys the camaraderie.

"This music has taken us all over the world. It’s a different type of world. Everyone is like your family.”

Those family members reflect varied backgrounds. Dr. Marc Connery, a pediatrician, joined the group in 2018.

“My dad was Irish and my great-great-grandfather was a policeman, so it’s in my heritage,” Connery said. “Bagpipers would play for police and fire department funerals. Other departments around the country saw this and thought it would be a nice tradition.”

This musical instrument has also been used in warfare to rally troops and create fear in enemies

Today the bagpipes can be heard at funeral services, weddings and holidays.

In recent times, Paul McCartney and the group AC/DC have incorporated bagpipe music into their tunes.

Chris McQuillin, of Valparaiso, a court bailiff, has played 20 years with the Lake County Pipes and Drums.

“I’m Irish, so it’s a history thing for me,” he said. “We have a really close-knit group, and I enjoy every time we can get together as a group.”

Learning to play

That does not mean that bagpiping is easy. McQuillin cited the challenge of having to memorize all the tunes, since they don’t use sheet music. Another challenge is taking the lessons learned from using a chanter, similar to a grade-school recorder, and then transferring that to the entire bagpipe.

As Melvin shared with workshop participants, the toughest thing is playing in front of people. It’s easier in a group, he added, when pipers are playing with others.

Also, Melvin said, playing bagpipes can be more like a sport than music, especially with finger control and proper posture.

Some pipers try to bring experience from other musical instruments to the bagpipe. For the most part, Melvin said, that past experience does not help.

Bagpipes can vary in price, Brooks noted, with the average bagpipe costing $1,200-$1,600. Some, depending on the materials used, can cost tens of thousands, he added.

Colleen Flanders, an endoscopy nurse from Kouts, has been with the Celtic Guard Academy since its formation. “I have relatives from Nova Scotia, so it’s a big family thing for me,” she said. “I always wanted to learn.”

Adding that the instrument is “definitely challenging,” Flanders noted, “When it sounds right, it’s really, really right.”

