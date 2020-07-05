Bald eagles build new nest by Little Cal in Gary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of bald eagles who have been nesting in a tree by the Little Calumet River in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood since at least 2011 rebuilt after losing their nest of at least eight years earlier this spring.

The majestic birds, the national emblem of the United States of America, likely lost at least one or two eggs when their nest was blown over in early April and did not appear to have successfully reproduced again this year, said Mike Lewandowski, who has photographed the eagles for the last eight years. The eagles, who mate for life, built a new nest in another tree about 30 feet to 40 feet away from the old one.

"The new nest is further back from the banks, hidden by more trees," he said. "I'm not sure if they will have eaglets this year. I've seen them hanging out near the nest, with no one sitting on the nest. They may have tried to have babies again but I don't know if they were successful or not."

The eagles, which Lewandowski describes as "Region Rat eagles," have settled by the Little Calumet River at a spot where the water is shallow and they can clearly see salmon, steelheads and carp since at least 2011. They've had chicks every year since then and had been observed likely incubating eggs before the nest fell earlier this year, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Ornithologist Allisyn-Marie Gillet said.