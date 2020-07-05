You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bald eagles build new nest by Little Cal in Gary
alert urgent

Bald eagles build new nest by Little Cal in Gary

{{featured_button_text}}
Bald eagles build new nest by Little Cal in Gary

Bald eagles have lived in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood for at least nine years. They built a third nest there after their last nest was blown over this spring.

 Provided

A pair of bald eagles who have been nesting in a tree by the Little Calumet River in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood since at least 2011 rebuilt after losing their nest of at least eight years earlier this spring.

The majestic birds, the national emblem of the United States of America, likely lost at least one or two eggs when their nest was blown over in early April and did not appear to have successfully reproduced again this year, said Mike Lewandowski, who has photographed the eagles for the last eight years. The eagles, who mate for life, built a new nest in another tree about 30 feet to 40 feet away from the old one.

"The new nest is further back from the banks, hidden by more trees," he said. "I'm not sure if they will have eaglets this year. I've seen them hanging out near the nest, with no one sitting on the nest. They may have tried to have babies again but I don't know if they were successful or not."

The eagles, which Lewandowski describes as "Region Rat eagles," have settled by the Little Calumet River at a spot where the water is shallow and they can clearly see salmon, steelheads and carp since at least 2011. They've had chicks every year since then and had been observed likely incubating eggs before the nest fell earlier this year, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Ornithologist Allisyn-Marie Gillet said.

The bald eagle nest in Black Oak is one of just 309 across the state, she said.

It sat on an old dead tree and got heavier and heavier every year as they added more and more branches, Lewandowski said.

"They were always flying branches to it, always working on it when they were expecting eaglets," he said. "It's the third nest they've built in that area by the Little Cal so it's a good spot for it. This new tree appears to be more sturdy. It looks like it will last them quite a few years."

Now further back from the river and shrouded by more trees, the eagles are no longer as easy to see or photograph as they had been before. Lewandowski doubts he can get as good photos of them nesting, fishing or raising their fuzzy little eaglets until they're old enough to leave the nest. Their offspring have flown down to the Kankakee River to establish territories of their own.

Lewandowski has spent many hours over the past decade observing the bald eagles, waiting for a good action shot to crop up. He even fell into the river once while trying to get a closer look.

"This feels like the end of a chapter in my life," he said.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Old Sheriff’s House in Crown Point reopens with new places to explore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts