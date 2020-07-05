Bald eagles build new nest by Little Cal in Gary

A pair of bald eagles who have been nesting in a tree by the Little Calumet River in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood since at least 2011 rebuilt after losing their nest of at least eight years earlier this spring.
The majestic birds, the national emblem of the United States of America, likely lost at least one or two eggs when their nest was blown over in early April and did not appear to have successfully reproduced again this year, said Mike Lewandowski, who has photographed the eagles for the last eight years. The eagles, who mate for life, built a new nest in another tree about 30 feet to 40 feet away from the old one.
"The new nest is further back from the banks, hidden by more trees," he said. "I'm not sure if they will have eaglets this year. I've seen them hanging out near the nest, with no one sitting on the nest. They may have tried to have babies again but I don't know if they were successful or not."
The eagles, which Lewandowski describes as "Region Rat eagles," have settled by the Little Calumet River at a spot where the water is shallow and they can clearly see salmon, steelheads and carp since at least 2011. They've had chicks every year since then and had been observed likely incubating eggs before the nest fell earlier this year, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Ornithologist Allisyn-Marie Gillet said.
The bald eagle nest in Black Oak is one of just 309 across the state, she said.
It sat on an old dead tree and got heavier and heavier every year as they added more and more branches, Lewandowski said.
"They were always flying branches to it, always working on it when they were expecting eaglets," he said. "It's the third nest they've built in that area by the Little Cal so it's a good spot for it. This new tree appears to be more sturdy. It looks like it will last them quite a few years."
Now further back from the river and shrouded by more trees, the eagles are no longer as easy to see or photograph as they had been before. Lewandowski doubts he can get as good photos of them nesting, fishing or raising their fuzzy little eaglets until they're old enough to leave the nest. Their offspring have flown down to the Kankakee River to establish territories of their own.
Lewandowski has spent many hours over the past decade observing the bald eagles, waiting for a good action shot to crop up. He even fell into the river once while trying to get a closer look.
"This feels like the end of a chapter in my life," he said.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.