Banta Center to close when replacement opens

VALPARAISO — The Banta Center reopens Monday, but its days are numbered.

The Valparaiso Park Board ruled out using the former Banta School as a senior center site after hearing a presentation from the task force that recommended the former Whispering Pines as its favorite location. A site adjacent to the new Boys & Girls Club being built just south of Old Fairgrounds Park is the second choice.

At the suggestion of Director of Parks and Recreation John Seibert, the Park Board has opted to keep the Boys & Girls Club site in the running for now so a comparison can be made between the two sites.

The Whispering Pines site’s advantages include its proximity to Pines Village, an assisted living retirement facility, and the Valparaiso Family YMCA as well as pathways and Calumet Avenue, a major thoroughfare. A V-Line bus stop is already located there.

Consultant Bill Oeding, of Abonmarche, knows the city well. He has served as city administrator, among other positions. His company’s team — a structural engineer, an architect and a civil engineer — toured the Banta Center and Whispering Pines to see what shape the buildings were in and how functional they could become after remodeling.