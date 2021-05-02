 Skip to main content
Banta Center to close when replacement opens
Banta Center to close when replacement opens

Banta Senior Center

Banta Senior Center reopens Monday after being closed for months because of the pandemic. However, it will be replaced by a new center after the Valparaiso Park Board voted Wednesday to narrow the list of possible locations to the former Whispering Pines nursing home and a site adjacent to the new Boys & Girls Club under construction immediately south of Old Fairgrounds Park.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Banta Center reopens Monday, but its days are numbered.

The Valparaiso Park Board ruled out using the former Banta School as a senior center site after hearing a presentation from the task force that recommended the former Whispering Pines as its favorite location. A site adjacent to the new Boys & Girls Club being built just south of Old Fairgrounds Park is the second choice.

At the suggestion of Director of Parks and Recreation John Seibert, the Park Board has opted to keep the Boys & Girls Club site in the running for now so a comparison can be made between the two sites.

The Whispering Pines site’s advantages include its proximity to Pines Village, an assisted living retirement facility, and the Valparaiso Family YMCA as well as pathways and Calumet Avenue, a major thoroughfare. A V-Line bus stop is already located there.

Consultant Bill Oeding, of Abonmarche, knows the city well. He has served as city administrator, among other positions. His company’s team — a structural engineer, an architect and a civil engineer — toured the Banta Center and Whispering Pines to see what shape the buildings were in and how functional they could become after remodeling.

The two connected buildings at Whispering Pines are still in good shape, but the city would use only the one closest to Calumet Avenue. That one building has more space than either of the other two sites would have.

The Banta option was to renovate the 14,000-square-foot structure and build an addition to expand the total square footage to 25,000. That would cost $5.2 million to $6.4 million, Oeding said.

“It’s not a comfortable vibe. It’s an old building and needs a lot of freshening,” he said.

The Boys & Girls Club site would be all new construction for the same square footage, bringing the price tag to $6.4 million. “It’s a great location in terms of the adjacent park facility” as well as its proximity to Calumet Avenue and pathways, Oeding said.

Whispering Pines, the third site, has “a very interesting configuration of buildings,” he said. “The challenge is just a huge amount of square footage to be dealt with.”

Razing the structures and building new would cost $5.7 million to $8.9 million.

But keeping the eastern building, closest to Calumet Avenue, would provide 31,000 square feet — more than the other two options — and cost just $3.5 million to renovate.

“We felt that overall project, Whispering Pines was probably the biggest bang for the buck because of renovation vs. new construction.”

The cost of new construction is estimated at $225 per square foot compared to $110 for renovation, he said.

