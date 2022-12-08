Bar club brightens holidays for police effort in Lake Station

LAKE STATION — What started as a couple guys on motorcycles trying to do good has resulted in a sizable donation toward local police helping some young people for the holidays.

And it all started with “one more.”

Members of the One More Club at Ben’s Twin Oaks bar presented $2,600 Wednesday to Lake Station Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 153 for the Lake Station Youth Assistance Program. That money goes to the FOP’s annual holiday shopping spree with local elementary school students.

“It’s great. It’s all about the kids,” said Garry Grant, one of the original club members. Grant presented $2,600 in cash to FOP President Jerry Baldazo amidst other members and local police.

The group has been collecting money for the FOP charity for three years. With only a few members that first year, they raised $400. The second year netted $800.

The One More Club got its name from Grant’s sister. Grant is an avid motorcyclist who rides with others, and their riding connects them with others who wish to help their cause.

That started the club, which consists of someone in the bar nightly announcing “one more” and members contributing $3.

“No one complains. They just start digging for their money,” Grant said.

“These guys have always been good to us. They approached us,” Baldazo said. “These guys are all about helping the community, and everyone is hurting right now.”

Women are also club members and they attended the presentation.

As Baldazo explained, the shopping spree has become a long FOP tradition, going well beyond his 21 years on the force. The spree involves children from Bailey and Hamilton elementary schools in Lake Station and Evans and Meister in the River Forest district.

This year’s outing is scheduled for Dec. 17, starting with a breakfast presented by Lake Station firefighters. Youth and police are then bused to the Merrillville Meijer for shopping.

To provide gifts for those children, the FOP also receives donations from the riders from Portage American Legion Post 260, United Steelworkers Local 2003, Wayne’s Towing in Lake Station and private donors.

Grant, a rider with AL Post 260, said that group donated $1,300 this year.

Baldazo also cited the support of Alice Pritchard, manager of concessions at Miller Beach, for her continued donations.

The FOP president added that his organization had formerly supported Lake Station Little League and supports a River Forest golf outing. Police also provide a letter jacket annually for a River Forest Ingot and an Edison Eagle.

“Whatever we can, we do,” Baldazo said.