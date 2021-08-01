Barges used to clear Kankakee River logjams

Logjams are among the biggest problems along the Kankakee River. Now there’s a new way to clear them.

Instead of trying to get a series of access points along the shoreline to remove the fallen logs, a pilot project put an excavator on a barge, then tied another series of barges together to collect the logs.

“I couldn’t be happier about the results in the period of time it was granted,” said Scott Pelath, executive director of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission.

Pelath gives Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney credit for the innovative thinking.

At a recent Stormwater Management Board meeting, Novotney told board members about it.

“This gives us access to some of those really difficult-to-access points along the river,” Novotney said.

Porter County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, asked if the same project could be used on tributaries. That’s possible, Novotney said, but it would have to be scaled accordingly for site conditions.

The logs are a problem, especially when the river is high because of flooding. Logs tend to collect at bridges and other man-made structures that cross the river.