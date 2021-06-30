Barker Mansion given to family foundation

MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion is now back in the Barker family’s control, but it will remain open to the public.

The City Council approved a resolution last week to transfer control of the building and grounds to the Barker Welfare Foundation. That will save the city about $160,000 a year in maintenance on the building, Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at-large, said.

The foundation is investing millions in the Barker family’s former private home. It already has spent about $1.5 million on exterior work and plans extensive interior renovations, said Alexander Ross, president of the foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation was set up in 1934 to support nonprofit organizations, primarily in health, welfare, education, cultural activities and civic affairs. It primarily serves Michigan City and New York City.

The foundation will continue to be a good partner for both the mansion and social services, Ross said.

“The mansion was donated to Michigan City by my grandparents in 1968,” Ross said. The mansion was built in 1857 by John Barker Sr. and expanded in the early 1900s. It was 38 rooms, 10 bathrooms and seven fireplaces.