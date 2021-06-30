 Skip to main content
Barker Mansion given to family foundation
alert urgent

Barker Mansion

The Barker Welfare Foundation spent $1.5 million on exterior renovations at Barker Mansion between 2010 and 2015. Now it's doing extensive interior renovations at the Michigan City mansion that doubles as a museum.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion is now back in the Barker family’s control, but it will remain open to the public.

The City Council approved a resolution last week to transfer control of the building and grounds to the Barker Welfare Foundation. That will save the city about $160,000 a year in maintenance on the building, Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at-large, said.

The foundation is investing millions in the Barker family’s former private home. It already has spent about $1.5 million on exterior work and plans extensive interior renovations, said Alexander Ross, president of the foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation was set up in 1934 to support nonprofit organizations, primarily in health, welfare, education, cultural activities and civic affairs. It primarily serves Michigan City and New York City.

The foundation will continue to be a good partner for both the mansion and social services, Ross said.

“The mansion was donated to Michigan City by my grandparents in 1968,” Ross said. The mansion was built in 1857 by John Barker Sr. and expanded in the early 1900s. It was 38 rooms, 10 bathrooms and seven fireplaces.

The mansion had a tunnel to the Haskell & Barker Car Co., which manufactured freight cars, so Barker could come and go between his office and home with no one the wiser. The company was sold to Pullman Co. in 1922. The factory was where Lighthouse Outlet Mall now stands.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at-large, said his father worked at Pullman Standard and provided a good living for his family.

A model of the plant is one of the exhibits on the mansion’s lower level, Ross said, “so that part of the history of Michigan City isn’t lost.”

Przybylinski recalled going on tours of the building with his daughter and the Girl Scouts.

“I know that building is going to be beautiful to the end of time,” he said, with the family’s foundation in control.

His brother, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said his father told him, “Paul, you have to support art and culture, and this is part of the culture of Michigan City.”

Paul Przybylinski was happy to learn the building will still be available for private functions. “It’s a very elegant place to be,” he said.

Barker Mansion will also host some free public events as well as remaining open for private events and tours, Ross said.

