Barker Mansion reopens

Remember those tall bushes? They were great for shade and hiding litter and people, but they also obscured the windows. “It looks like they added grates, but they were there originally,” she said.

The Barker family has been adamant about preserving the character of the building. If a wall had to be redone, they found a plasterer instead of installing drywall.

In addition, 98% of the mansion’s furnishings are original.

The mansion is typically closed to the public from January through March, but that doesn’t mean everything halts. The flooring project will consume most of that time.

“It just takes them that long to do the sanding,” Olesker said. The company will use a fine sander to remove the least amount possible to preserve the teak flooring, the same material used in the rail cars Haskell and Barker used to manufacture nearby, where Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets now stands.

Protecting the furnishings will require a volunteer army. Olesker urged anyone interested in helping — including taking down the 16 Christmas trees — to contact her.