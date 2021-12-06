Barker Mansion reopens

MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion has reopened after a nearly two-year hiatus. It will close again at the end of this month for additional renovations.
Barker Mansion will close again Dec. 30 to allow for the teak flooring on the 20,000-square foot first floor to be lightly sanded and resealed, said Kim Olesker, director of museum operations.
“During the time that the world was closed, we took advantage of that,” she said. Everything was rewired, and plumbing was changed from clay so it will last another 150 years."
An elderly family member visited a month ago and was amazed at the effect of the lights on each of the paintings. “I grew up looking at that painting as we had dinners, and I never noticed it had oranges,” she said.
Another project was to add a meeting room on the lower level for meetings, trainings, retreats and the summer STEM lessons, Olesker said.
Renowned landscape architect Jens Jensen, who helped established the Cook County forest preserves district and helped build support for preserving the Indiana Dunes, did the garden landscaping plan for Barker Mansion as well.
Now visitors can see what he designed. “They tore out everything and they put it back to the original Jens Jensen garden,” Olesker said.
Remember those tall bushes? They were great for shade and hiding litter and people, but they also obscured the windows. “It looks like they added grates, but they were there originally,” she said.
The Barker family has been adamant about preserving the character of the building. If a wall had to be redone, they found a plasterer instead of installing drywall.
In addition, 98% of the mansion’s furnishings are original.
The mansion is typically closed to the public from January through March, but that doesn’t mean everything halts. The flooring project will consume most of that time.
“It just takes them that long to do the sanding,” Olesker said. The company will use a fine sander to remove the least amount possible to preserve the teak flooring, the same material used in the rail cars Haskell and Barker used to manufacture nearby, where Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets now stands.
Protecting the furnishings will require a volunteer army. Olesker urged anyone interested in helping — including taking down the 16 Christmas trees — to contact her.
“We also have to move a 1906 piano from the ballroom down to the main floor,” she said, as part of the preparation for the flooring renovation.
With the mansion finally open again, it’s likely to be popular.
“This is a very endeared season for everybody who knows the mansion,” Olesker said, so it was important to be open in December. “It’s welcoming for all ages.”
Barker Mansion, at 631 Washington St., will reopen again in May. A 3D model of the Haskell and Barker factory will be on exhibit then, Olesker said.