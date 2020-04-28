Be on lookout for stimulus check scams, U.S. attorney warns

“Those posters are trying to trick people into thinking they are official communications from the IRS or tax companies. They have sites that imitate official websites that ask for personal information that can be used later on for filling out a false return and stealing economic impact payments,” she said. “If someone says they need to verify your bank account, debit account or PayPal account information, that is a scam. If you get information that you can get your payment faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete those. That’s a scam. Another scam claims you can get additional money or your money immediately if you share personal details or pay small processing fees. Unfortunately, there is no way to speed up the IRS payment process."