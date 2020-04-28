Be on lookout for stimulus check scams, U.S. attorney warns

HAMMOND — U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II and other federal investigators are warning the public to beware of phony stimulus checks that may be arriving in Region mailboxes.
The Internal Revenue Service is sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Americans' bank accounts and in the form of paper checks to Americans to compensate for the loss of jobs and other economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirsch said federal investigators expect scammers to target eager, but unwary residents by mailing fraudulent checks, resembling legitimate stimulus payments.
The worthless paper checks are designed to lure the victims into providing their personal data, like bank account numbers, so the scammers can use that information to steal stimulus money.
Kirsch said a fraudulent check can be recognized by the odd amount of dollars and cents the check claims to represent. He said legitimate stimulus checks will be in even, rounded amounts.
Kirsch issued his warning Tuesday via a virtual news conference in which a panel of federal investigators appeared on a video website to newspaper, radio and television reporters.
Kirsch declined to comment on whether his office is actively investigating such a scam, but he urged the public to call his office (219-937-5500) and speak with Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Bell, who he has designated as coordinator of the COVID-related fraud schemes.
IRS Special Agent Kathy Enstrom, of the agency's Chicago field office, said the IRS won’t be sending out paper stimulus checks until next month. "If you get one, be careful,” she warned.
“We ask the public to remain diligent for people pretending to be from the IRS and asking for your personal information.
“The IRS won’t email you, text you or contact you on social media asking you for bank account information related to the economic impact payment.
“Those posters are trying to trick people into thinking they are official communications from the IRS or tax companies. They have sites that imitate official websites that ask for personal information that can be used later on for filling out a false return and stealing economic impact payments,” she said. “If someone says they need to verify your bank account, debit account or PayPal account information, that is a scam. If you get information that you can get your payment faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete those. That’s a scam. Another scam claims you can get additional money or your money immediately if you share personal details or pay small processing fees. Unfortunately, there is no way to speed up the IRS payment process."
Enstrom advised people to check with their banks if they aren't sure if the check is legitimate.
“If you have any question about a check you have received in the mail, ask your financial institution if it is real before spending it. Everyone receiving an economic impact payment is at risk of fraud,” she said.
FBI Special Agent Danny Youmara said federal investigators also are looking into complaints of price gouging and hoarding as well as fraudulent testing kits or fraudulent drugs to fight the pandemic.
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris II
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Alfred Kenneth Evans Jr.
Allen Jospeh O'Rourke
Craig Byron Jones
Dekoven Deshantel Bradley
Eddie R. Alejandro
Humberto Prado Jr.
Jolie Ena Gonzalez
Jonathan Alan Jackson
Lamar E Costello
Louis John Shinkle
Rayana Burtton
Sean Ryan Jacques
Teson Leneir Brooks
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Brandon Alan Klopp
Charles Edward Brewer III
Roel Hernandez III
Ronald Henshaw
Santiago Alvarez Jr.
Tony Lavell Guthrie
John Donald Pangborn
Meagan Marie Marsee
Robert Laveil Barr Jr.
Stephanie Williams
Cole Avery Colvin
Janice Lee Rackl
Jonathon Dominic Dunn
Joseph Allen Westbrook
Larry Otino Blasio
Robert Andrew Dereamer
Starchele Totiana Roberts
Daniel M. Smith
Michael John Tunstall
Daverious Anthony Teat
Erik Anthony Smith
Anthony Vincenzo Richey Jr.
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Austin Dakota Hylemon
George Jason Grazulis
Jeffrey Ryan Flynn
Scott Patrick Decker
Allan Patrick Ciupa
Brodi Ryan Church
Jeffrey John Smar
Mark Anthony Adcock Sr.
Nicholas Raymond Jasso
Terry Fields
Tihomas Dante Anderson
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.