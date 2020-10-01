Beach nourishment effort reverses erosion's damage

“Hopefully, we’re on the downhill part of this, pushing rocks up the hill,” he said.

This week, the Porter County Board of Commissioners extended its declared state of emergency along the shoreline for another 30 days. That allows municipalities to seek federal assistance with needed repairs.

"We're just leaving the window open for them," board President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. "That's really the only thing as a county we can do for them."

In Beverly Shores, the erosion exposed the sewer line underneath Lake Front Drive. Drivers often forget how much infrastructure lies underneath the road surface — sewer lines, natural gas lines and more.

“We took out a $5 million bond that the town is paying for, and we’ve spent about half of it,” Benson said. This is an emergency. That’s really what we felt, that this was the line in the sand that we had to draw."

It’s a fight that has been brought by record high lake levels, but it’s not unprecedented.

“This has been a fight for a long time against the lake,” Benson said. With sand washed away, previous efforts to protect homes along the beach have been uncovered.

“We’re trying to fix the holes in the previous work,” he said.