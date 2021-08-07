Bean-spitting contest among events eliminated from COVID-modified Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — After COVID-19 caused the Lake County Fair to be cancelled last year, the festivities are back up in full force with only a few exceptions this year.

“Overall not much has changed since the fair is mostly outdoors," said Arlene Marcinek, fair board secretary. "We have plenty of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, and we are asking everyone to be courteous and to take precautions and wear masks if they feel the need to.”

There were a few changes this year, including the cancellation of the annual bean-spitting contest, which would have been held on Saturday.

“Normally (the Bean Spitting Contest) is a big thing each year. But this year it’s just not a good thing to have,” Marcinek said.

The Bean Spitting Contest, sponsored each year by The Times Media Company, started in 1988 and includes a juvenile and an adult category.

It was Times Media Day on Saturday.

Also eliminated this year due to COVID was the open house on preview night, held on Thursday at the Family Arts Building, which allows exhibitors and guests to attend.

“That would have meant close to 1,000 people in one building, so we felt that wouldn’t be good,” Marcinek said.