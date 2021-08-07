Bean-spitting contest among events eliminated from COVID-modified Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — After COVID-19 caused the Lake County Fair to be cancelled last year, the festivities are back up in full force with only a few exceptions this year.
“Overall not much has changed since the fair is mostly outdoors," said Arlene Marcinek, fair board secretary. "We have plenty of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, and we are asking everyone to be courteous and to take precautions and wear masks if they feel the need to.”
There were a few changes this year, including the cancellation of the annual bean-spitting contest, which would have been held on Saturday.
“Normally (the Bean Spitting Contest) is a big thing each year. But this year it’s just not a good thing to have,” Marcinek said.
The Bean Spitting Contest, sponsored each year by The Times Media Company, started in 1988 and includes a juvenile and an adult category.
It was Times Media Day on Saturday.
Also eliminated this year due to COVID was the open house on preview night, held on Thursday at the Family Arts Building, which allows exhibitors and guests to attend.
“That would have meant close to 1,000 people in one building, so we felt that wouldn’t be good,” Marcinek said.
Two children’s events, which draw a large crowd, were also eliminated this year and included Zucchini Zoo and Crop Creations.
“Those events attract 50-60 kids in close proximity,” Marcinek said.
At the front of most Lake County Fair buildings, including the 4-H building, there were hand sanitation stations with signs that read "Please…Be Courteous: Social Distance, Wear A Mask Where Needed and Use Hand Washing or Hand Sanitizer Stations."
Free bottles of hand sanitizer, courtesy of an area business, were also available to those walking into the 4-H building.
4-H exhibits
Kelli Yukon, of Cedar Lake, who works as a nurse at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, was one of the few wearing a mask as she and her son, Easton Raduenz, came to the 4-H building to see exhibits he had entered including one a farm model and one on pheasants.
“We wear masks because we are inside a building. I work in a hospital and he’s not vaccinated,” Yukon explained.
Raduenz, 10, is a fifth grader and a first-year member of the Brunswick Beavers 4-H Club.
Although Raduenz did his 4-H exhibits in person, other 4-H members were given the option this year of doing any demonstrations, whether arts or crafts or animals, virtually.
“A few families did take advantage of that option,” 4-H Youth Development Educator Julie Jones said.
Last year 4-H members from throughout Indiana had to perform their various projects and demonstrations on line per state guidelines, Jones said.
“We are proud to say that last year we had zero COVID outbreaks of those in 4-H on a state-wide basis,” Jones said.
Animal demonstrations
Some accommodations were made this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, including throughout the barns where livestock was being judged.
At the 4-H Rabbit Show, extra room was given to each family as their 4-H member was showing to the judge his or her rabbit.
“Each family has an area that’s their pod,” 4-H Rabbit Superintendent Michelle Humbert said.
Coralie Humbert, Michelle Humbert’s daughter, said she showed her Netherland Dwarfs and Holland Lop rabbits online last year and in person this year.
Coralie, a member of Crown Clovers 4-H Club and a 4-H ambassador, said she also experienced both a Zoom or virtual interview last year for her ambassador position and one in person this year.
"This year the interview was face-to-face and I liked that better because you can see people's expressions," Coralie said.
Given the few changes made to the fair this year, Marcinek said she is hoping all will go back completely to normal in 2022.
“We’re so happy to be back this year,” Marcinek said.