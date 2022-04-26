Bears and Colts players read Dr. Seuss to elementary school students across Lake County

Bears and Colts players read a Dr. Seuss-inspired book to elementary school students across Lake County via Zoom to teach them the importance of saving the earth and taking practical steps like donating old clothes.

Sam Kamara with the Bears and Michael Strachan with the Colts read to first graders Friday at Wallace Elementary Middle School, John I. Meister Elementary School, St Stanislaus School, Jane Ball Elementary School, Oak Hill Elementary School and Warren Elementary School.

Sam Mustipher and Khari Blasingame with the Bears, Joel Iyiegbuniwe with the Seattle Seahawks and Rafael Mentzingen with the Chattanooga Red Wolves, a professional soccer team, read the book about The Lorax to second to fifth graders.

The NFL and soccer players also talked about their careers as professional athletes and answered questions about themselves, such as their favorite foods or when they learned the importance of recycling. Students asked them about their favorite movies and what their experience was like playing for the Bears.

“We are very excited to receive the donated books for our first graders. Literacy is important at any grade level," said Kelli Panthi, principal of John I. Meister Elementary School in Hobart. "However, it has been difficult enticing first graders to be excited and foster a love of learning. Having these donated books ensures that each of our first grade Meister Vikings will have a book in their hand while listening to an athlete that they look up to read to them and ignite the love of reading. We are very thankful to be a part of this opportunity this year. Thank you so much for offering this experience to our students.”

The nonprofit Athletes for Charity staged the Earth Day readings in which every student received a copy of “How to Help the Earth by the Lorax" donated by the Legacy Foundation in Merrillville. It was written by Tish Rabe and inspired by Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax," even penned in his signature rhyming style.

In the book, the Lorax offers ways to save the earth, such as by recycling pop cans, sharing magazines and carrying a lunch box.

Cargill, which has operations in Hammond and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, also sponsored writing and drawing contests for the participating students.

“Athletes for Charity is excited to partner with the Legacy Foundation, Cargill Inc., various NFL Players and local schools to benefit over 500 students from 25 classrooms, along with youth from the East Chicago Katherine House of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, by promoting conservation and recycling among children,” said Cathleen Laporte, founder and president of Athletes for Charity. “This event speaks to our mission of partnership to benefit youth through our STEM, literacy and mentoring programming.”

The nonprofit teams up with pro athletes to benefit disadvantaged and underprivileged youth, such as by running youth literacy initiatives, hosting holiday toy drives and bringing sports players to schools for events like "Bowl with an Athlete, "Back to School" and "Principal for a Day." It's long been active in Lake County schools.

"Frank H. Hammond Elementary School in Munster would like to thank Athletes for Charity and the Legacy Foundation for their generous donation affording our first graders the opportunity to read and keep the donated book to share over and over," said Kelly Boersma, principal of Frank H. Hammond Elementary School. "This story sparks action by our first graders. Students are inspired to 'do' or to make environmental changes at home. Even first graders can recycle, clean up and teach their families about conservation. The Lorax gives them permission to help the earth."

The school works to teach students to love reading "just for fun," such as by offering a daily 90-minute reading block, small group learning and differentiated instruction, she said.

"We appreciate the integration of NFL players showing us that reading is still important in an athlete’s world, too. Our students need to see their role models in the world as readers, learners and motivators. The opportunity to meet a 'famous person' and have conversations about reading, about favorite books and about how to help make the world a better place creates a bridge between two very different groups," Boersma said. "NFL players went to school, too. What a wonderful opportunity to bring two worlds together under the umbrella of making our world a better place."

For more information, email info@athletesforcharity.com or visit athletesforcharity.com.

