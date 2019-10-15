HOBART — Plans by an industrial developer to expand operations in the city moved a step further on Thursday.
The Hobart Plan Commission approved a rezoning request from Becknell Industrial for a 16.5-acre parcel near 69th Avenue and Mississippi Street.
The rezoning, from residential to an industrial planned unit development, next will go before the City Council for approval.
Becknell, the developer of the NorthWind Crossings business park, owns 35 acres adjacent to the 16.5 acres it is hoping to purchase to expand its operation, City Planner Sergio Mendoza said.
Becknell representatives, including Paul Thurston and Joe Hallak, told the Plan Commission they have two conceptual site plans for the future expansion, including one large building or four smaller buildings.
Becknell plans to purchase the 16.5 acres once city officials approve a site plan.
"We're just talking rezoning at this time. They have to come back with a site plan," Plan Commission member and City Councilman David Vinzant said.
In addition, city officials are working with Becknell to draft a cost-sharing plan for 69th Avenue, including widening and other improvements.
Millie Hovanec, who lives near the site, said her concerns if plans go forward are more trucks going up and down 69th Avenue and bright lights from the business park buildings.
"The bright lights is something we'd look at," Thurston said.
In regard to the additional truck traffic, Thurston said city officials are working at designing a wider road more suitable for truck traffic.
In other business, the Plan Commission:
- Approved a site plan review request from Alan Hamm representing Mission BBQ. The restaurant, which will include outdoor dining on a small patio, will be opened at the northeast corner of U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in the Crossings of Hobart early next year, Hamm said.
- Approved a site plan review request from Chris Moore representing Albanese Confectionery Group, 5441 E. Lincoln Highway. The approval was of a proposed reconfiguration of the development's sanitary sewer system and detention basins, widening of the delivery road and extension of a frontage road.
- Approved a site plan review request for a proposed used car lot at 624 N. Wisconsin St.