Bed, Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy and looking at closing all its remaining stores, including in Schererville and Valparaiso.

The retailer has struggled from declining sales for years and took a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, when more consumers migrated to online shopping.

"Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets," the company said Sunday in a news release.

The company plans to keep its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy Baby stores and websites open as it begins working on closing retail locations.

"Through the filing of customary motions with the court, the company intends to uphold its commitments to customers, employees and partners, including continued payment of employee wages and benefits, maintaining customer programs, and honoring obligations to critical vendors," it said.

Bed, Bath & Beyond specializes in decor, kitchenware, bedding towels and other home goods.

It already closed its locations in Hobart near Southlake Mall and in Calumet City near the River Oaks Center mall.

Bed, Bath & Beyond operates stores at 124 U.S. 41 Town Square Shopping Center in Schererville and 91 Silhavy Rd. at Valparaiso Walk in Valparaiso.

No timetable has been announced for the closures, and the stores will remain open to sell off the remaining inventory.

"We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations," Bed, Bath and Beyond said in a statement. "Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby stores remain open to serve you."

Founded in 1971, the New Jersey-based company once had more than 1,100 locations, mostly in suburban shopping corridors, across the country.