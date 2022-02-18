Being 17 minutes late costs councilman $50

VALPARAISO — Being 17 minutes late with his campaign finance report cost Valparaiso Councilman Robert Cotton $50.

The Porter County Election Board assessed the fine on Friday as the board begins a new phase of strictly enforcing the state law on timely reports. Cotton was one of five candidates with delinquent reports.

“We are not obligated in any way to contact candidates with reminders,” said Becky Rauch, assistant director of the Elections & Registration Office. Yet the department emailed candidates multiple times and pointed out the ability to file by mail, email, online or hand delivery.

“It’s very humiliating. However, it’s my responsibility, and I will accept it,” Cotton said. “It won’t happen again.”

“We have been working through several cycles to remedy the condition of reports being late,” Election Board President Paul Rausch said.

Board member Jeff Chidester said when he was county Democratic chairman, he was one minute late in filing a report in Indianapolis because his computer had crashed. He still had to pay $50, he said.

Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley brought a cashier’s check for $100 because he filed his report the morning after the deadline. State law says the fine is $50 per day, and the clock restarts at midnight, board attorney Monica Conrad explained.

Showing lenience by reducing or waiving a fine requires a unanimous vote by the board, Conrad said.

Angela Crossin had her fine reduced to $50. She thought she had terminated her campaign account but hadn’t done so, she said. There was $1.14 left in her campaign account.

Crossin moved to Michigan and contracted COVID-19, she said. It took awhile for her to get back to the office and find the certified letter explaining she had missed the deadline and had to appear before the board on Friday.

County Clerk Jessica Bailey torpedoed an attempt to waive her fine. “We’re one of three counties in Indiana that you can file online,” she said. “We cannot make it any easier.”

“We had people establish their accounts by 11 a.m. and still get it in by noon,” she added.

Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds was seven days late, so the fine was $350. His campaign treasurer’s wife was sick, which contributed to the delay.

Reynolds said he had a blank check with his signature on it. He then found out it was a donation to a Christmas party. He could have submitted a report and noted the check as unaccounted for, he said, but didn’t do so.

Deborah Lee was up for an $800 fine for being 16 days. She told the board she had a family emergency; her brother fell ill and subsequently died.

Board member David Bengs suggested reducing the fine to $50, but Bailey objected. “Sixteen days, that’s half a month,” she said.

Member Ethan Lowe proposed reducing the fine to $150, but only if she files paperwork to dissolve the campaign and pay the fine by the end of February. If not, she’ll have to pay the full $800.

In other business, the board approved the plan for vote centers, to be approved Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners and County Council.

