Being 17 minutes late costs councilman $50

VALPARAISO — Being 17 minutes late with his campaign finance report cost Valparaiso Councilman Robert Cotton $50.
The Porter County Election Board assessed the fine on Friday as the board begins a new phase of strictly enforcing the state law on timely reports. Cotton was one of five candidates with delinquent reports.
“We are not obligated in any way to contact candidates with reminders,” said Becky Rauch, assistant director of the Elections & Registration Office. Yet the department emailed candidates multiple times and pointed out the ability to file by mail, email, online or hand delivery.
“It’s very humiliating. However, it’s my responsibility, and I will accept it,” Cotton said. “It won’t happen again.”
“We have been working through several cycles to remedy the condition of reports being late,” Election Board President Paul Rausch said.
Board member Jeff Chidester said when he was county Democratic chairman, he was one minute late in filing a report in Indianapolis because his computer had crashed. He still had to pay $50, he said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley brought a cashier’s check for $100 because he filed his report the morning after the deadline. State law says the fine is $50 per day, and the clock restarts at midnight, board attorney Monica Conrad explained.
Showing lenience by reducing or waiving a fine requires a unanimous vote by the board, Conrad said.
Angela Crossin had her fine reduced to $50. She thought she had terminated her campaign account but hadn’t done so, she said. There was $1.14 left in her campaign account.
Crossin moved to Michigan and contracted COVID-19, she said. It took awhile for her to get back to the office and find the certified letter explaining she had missed the deadline and had to appear before the board on Friday.
County Clerk Jessica Bailey torpedoed an attempt to waive her fine. “We’re one of three counties in Indiana that you can file online,” she said. “We cannot make it any easier.”
“We had people establish their accounts by 11 a.m. and still get it in by noon,” she added.
Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds was seven days late, so the fine was $350. His campaign treasurer’s wife was sick, which contributed to the delay.
Reynolds said he had a blank check with his signature on it. He then found out it was a donation to a Christmas party. He could have submitted a report and noted the check as unaccounted for, he said, but didn’t do so.
Deborah Lee was up for an $800 fine for being 16 days. She told the board she had a family emergency; her brother fell ill and subsequently died.
Board member David Bengs suggested reducing the fine to $50, but Bailey objected. “Sixteen days, that’s half a month,” she said.
Member Ethan Lowe proposed reducing the fine to $150, but only if she files paperwork to dissolve the campaign and pay the fine by the end of February. If not, she’ll have to pay the full $800.
In other business, the board approved the plan for vote centers, to be approved Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners and County Council.
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The Porter County sheriff's residence, built in 1860, now houses the Porter County Museum. That will change in a few months when the museum vacates that space to set up shop where Aster+Gray is now located. The museum will continue to occupy the 1871 jail, telling the story of what it was like when it housed prisoners.
The old Porter County Jail originally got its heat from a boiler at the Porter County Courthouse. It got cold at night in the jail when the courthouse was closed. After a courthouse boiler blew, the remaining boiler was installed at the 1871 jail, giving it a separate heating plant.
Aster+Gray is moving to a new location, freeing up space that will be occupied by the Porter County Museum when it moves out of the 1860 sheriff's residence across the street. When county officials found out the museum is moving, they decided to use the sheriff's residence for storage and office space for the Memorial Opera House next door.
The Porter County Jail, built in 1871 and first used for housing prisoners in 1872, is 150 years old. Next year, its history will be told by Porter County Museum staff.
The Porter County sheriff's residence, built in 1860, now houses the Porter County Museum. That will change in a few months when the museum vacates that space to set up shop where Aster+Gray is now located. The museum will continue to occupy the 1871 jail, telling the story of what it was like when it housed prisoners.
Asa Kerr, collections manager at the Porter County Museum, stands outside the 1860 sheriff's residence and the 1871 jail built as an addition to the residence.
Porter County historian Kevin Pazour stands by a cellblock at the old Porter County Jail that wasn't part of the original design. That second floor was added in the 1940s during a major renovation.
Porter County historian Kevin Pazour stands in the doorway of a solitary confinement cell at the old Porter County Jail.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, walks down a dark corridor once used by guards at the 1871 Porter County Jail.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, holds a newspaper account of a student's design of the Porter County flag used today.
The walls and windows at the 1871 Porter County Jail could use some work.
"Bloody" handprints date back to the 1970s, when the old Porter County Jail was used for a haunted house, Porter County Historian Kevin Pazour believes.
Bars block the windows at the old Porter County Jail.
The old Porter County Jail was built to look like a fortress, but that doesn't mean it was escape-proof.
This wall creates a courtyard at the old Porter County Jail. Porter County Museum staff believe the wall was built to make it harder for contraband to be hauled up to the windows.
Rumors of a tunnel for transporting prisoners from the old Porter County Jail persist, but no such tunnel has been found.
The 1871 Porter County Jail was deemed unsuitable and obsolete long before the 1973 jail at 157 Franklin St. was built. This newspaper is from Nov. 19, 1938.
The old Porter County Jail originally got its heat from a boiler at the Porter County Courthouse. It got cold at night in the jail when the courthouse was closed. After a courthouse boiler blew, the remaining boiler was installed at the 1871 jail, giving it a separate heating plant.
Old newspapers, artwork and other materials are stored where prisoners once served time at the 1871 Porter County Jail.
A lock and chain hang from a cell door at the old Porter County Jail.
A broken window at the old Porter County Jail looks out onto Franklin Street in downtown Valparaiso.
Steps lead past basement windows at the 1860 sheriff's residence, offering evidence that the jail was built after the house to which it is attached.
A birdhouse that looks like the 1860 sheriff's residence is mounted outside the old Porter County Jail.
Aster+Gray is moving to a new location, freeing up space that will be occupied by the Porter County Museum when it moves out of the 1860 sheriff's residence across the street. When county officials found out the museum is moving, they decided to use the sheriff's residence for storage and office space for the Memorial Opera House next door.
Porter County Historian Kevin Pazour holds the key to a cellblock door at the old Porter County Jail.
Cement blocks seal an underground passageway at the old Porter County Jail.
The cornerstone to the 1871 Porter County Jail is illegible now, but the text was copied before it faded, so museum staff can say what it originally said.
Porter County residents wanted to be on this side of the door with an elaborate lock, not inside the jail cell.
The state minimum for the county’s population is 13 vote centers, or polling places, but election officials plan to use 44 to be more convenient for the county’s voters, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.
Porter County Election Board member Jeff Chidester discusses plans in January to implement vote centers with Becky Rauch, assistant director of Elections and Voter Registration, and Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey.