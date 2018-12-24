Bell ringers making final push to fill Salvation Army kettles

As shoppers scurry from store to store today picking up last minute Christmas gifts or essentials for their holiday meal, representatives of local Salvation Army units are asking one thing: drop a coin or dollar in the Salvation Army Red Kettle.
Or even gold, as kettles in Michigan City and Lake County have seen.
It is the last chance for the season.
"The dollars raised during the two months of the Red Kettle Campaign help to support the humanitarian services provided year-round in Lake County. Every penny counts. It may be a co-worker who lives in Gary or a cousin who lives in Lowell who needs emergency assistance. The Salvation Army stands ready to help. Those last-minute coins and dollars in the Red Kettle are as important as the first donations, said Kevin Feldman, director of development of The Salvation Army of Lake County.
"We will have kettles out until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It is important to remember the Salvation Army during last minute Christmas shopping as there are many that don't have the same option in Porter County. Christmas is an opportunity to spread love and shed light into the lives of others, especially those going through difficult times," added Angela Kalin, director of development for the Salvation Army of Porter County.
As of Dec. 15, Feldman said, Lake County has raised more than $277,000 through the red kettle campaign, $41,000 more than last year at this time, or a 15 percent increase. The goal for this year's campaign, however, is $500,000.
Donations through kettles in Porter County is down this year.
"We have been consistently behind in our kettle campaign this year. Currently we are at 43 percent of our goal," Kalin said.
While Porter County hasn't seen anything special dropped into a kettle this year as yet, Kalin said they have had some "very generous big bill donors."
In Lake County, an 1898 Lady Liberty $10 gold piece was dropped in the Red Kettle at the Strack & Van Til Food Market in Highland, Feldman said, adding there have been other highlights in this year's campaign.
A gold tooth, valued at about $50, was dropped into a kettle Dec. 8 in LaPorte.
On Dec. 20, a gold bar was found in a kettle in Michigan City. The bar, valued at $1,250, will help the unit reach its goal of $160,000, Jessica O'Brien, development director, The Salvation Army of Michigan City, said.
The LaPorte and Michigan City units also recently benefited from a bell ringing competition between their two mayors, who raised a total of $6,000 during the day. Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer outpaced LaPorte Mayor Mark Krentz by about $1,000 in the fund-raising effort.
"Some of the wonderful stories from those making gifts into the Red Kettles are highlights worth sharing like the Cedar Lake man, who as a young man, was homeless and addicted to drugs on the streets of San Diego, California, until rescued by a Salvation Army officer who welcomed him to taken to the local Adult Rehabilitation Program of The Salvation Army. Now, a machinist earning a good living, the man credits The Salvation Army with saving his life," Feldman said. "There is also the Munster woman who, after depositing some folded money into the Red Kettle, told the story of her great-grandmother who in 1907 was a single-parent of six young children. Without food and nearing homelessness, the local Salvation Army heard of her need and delivered crates of food to her door, as well as providing for other needs. This woman's grandfather and father have supported The Salvation Army ever since."
In addition to the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army groups have other efforts to help families and children during the holiday season.
In Porter County, 483 children participated in the Angel Tree program and 41 holiday pantry boxes were provided via donations, said Kalin.
Combining the three Corps Community Centers of the Salvation Army Lake County, about 1,500 children received new toys this year, Feldman said, adding 720 households received food boxes.
"This is in addition to usual feeding and food pantry programs that serve approximately 2,800 in a month," Feldman said.
Funds raised this time of year help The Salvation Army of Michigan City provide for those in need during the holidays. Just this week, about 640 local families (including more than 1,000 children) received food and toys for Christmas, O'Brien said.
While there will not be Red Kettles at the familiar retailers after Christmas Eve, The Red Kettle Campaign for Lake County continues online until Jan. 31, 2019, Feldman said. Donations can be made at facebook.com/TSALakeCounty
While the kettles go back into storage The Salvation Army of Porter county will have continued campaigns throughout the year to meet the needs of Porter County, Kalin said.
Donations can also continue to be made for The Salvation Army of Porter County at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/PorterCounty/ ; The Salvation Army of Michigan City at samichigancity.org or The Salvation Army of LaPorte at sa.laporte.org