Beloved Crown Point historian, Merrillville educator Bruce Woods dies at 78

"I just feel hollow today. It's a passing of a tremendous contributor, and it's really, really sad," she said.

Though he worked with Woods for a year, Chris Pappas, who owns The Grand in the historic courthouse, said Woods dedicated a lot of time to the building.

"That was definitely his baby," Pappas said, noting the pair recently filmed a video to help raise funds for courthouse repairs that Woods wasn't able to see before his death.

"Bruce volunteered his pretty much entire life to the foundation. I mean, 40 years is almost half of his life here," Pappas said.

"The short time we worked with him, he used to ... be the ordained minister for the weddings that we did for the last maybe six, seven months. He used to charge of $150 to do it, and that money would go right back to the courthouse foundation. So he did pretty much everything to benefit the courthouse."

A beloved educator

Along with his dedication to local history, Woods also was an educator. He taught English at Merrillville High School from 1971 to 1999, where he directed plays and served as the faculty adviser for the yearbook and school newspaper.

He also taught at the Merrillville Adult Education Center.