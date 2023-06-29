Franciscan Health Michigan City emergency department staff members and first responders received training recently on how to help patients with autism.

Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Emergency Management Services Department Lead EMA Instructor Matt Kodiek conducted Ben’s Blue Bags training sessions to teach hospital staff and first responders how to de-escalate situations with patients on the autism spectrum.

Kodicek, also a lieutenant with the Crown Point Fire Rescue Department, founded the Ben’s Blue Bags initiative because of his 9-year-old son Ben, who has autism. The bags have sensory stimulation items like stress balls, fidget spinners and Rubik's cubes for patients with autism spectrum disorder.

“Everyone has a family member or friend or coworker who is on the spectrum and can relate,” Kodicek said. “It helps increase awareness and understanding when you can identify people in your own lives and also recognize it in others during an emergency situation.”

Ben's Blue Bags supplies building blocks, noise-canceling headphones, dry-erase boards, markers and other items to help calm patients on the spectrum who might have been overstimulated by a car crash, fire or the lights and sirens during an emergency situation.

“They are very helpful with kids regardless of whether they are on the autism spectrum or not,” said Michigan City Fire Capt. Brad Kreighbaum. “When you have an emergency situation and kids are present and they’re worried about mommy and daddy, or even when kids are lost for a short time from their families at the lakefront, this can help take their mind off of it for a bit.”

So far, Kodicek has trained 2,500 firefighters at 250 fire departments across the country. Franciscan Health Michigan City is the second emergency department to get the bags, which are funded by grants and donations.

“There are so many opportunities for these to be used in a variety of departments,” said Sister M. Petra Nielsen, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We’re so thankful for Matt and for all he does for the community.”

For more information, email BensBlueBags@gmail.com.