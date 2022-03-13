Benefit for kids with cancer a 'hair-raising' experience

MERRILLVILLE — Several people left Operating Engineers Local 150 hall with less hair than when they entered. But it was for a good cause.

Among the “skin-heads” at the 10th annual St. Baldrick’s event for the NICK Foundation were Miki Hajvert of Merrillville and her son Jack, both supporting the childhood cancer benefit for nine years.

“I’m doing this for a family friend, whose daughter is a cancer survivor,” the mother said. “My mother also battled cancer and passed away. This means a lot to me, to honor their memories.”

Jack, 15, a Merrillville High School freshman, has been getting his head shaved since he was 6. “It feels good,” he said, “helping others.”

The NICK (Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids) Foundation seeks to provide hope and help to Northwest Indiana families affected by childhood cancer. It also supports promising cancer research.

Founded in 2009, NICK provides financial assistance, resources, needed items, post-transplant home preparation, scholarships and ongoing family support.

Nicole Yarrow, of Lowell, executive director of NICK, said the purpose of the St. Baldrick’s event is to provide a “fun, family day.” In addition to head shavings, the program featured a silent auction, photo booth, bake sale, balloon art, DJ music, face painting and makeovers.

Yarrow is also a former cancer mom. Her son, Ronin Ham, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 1 year old. Today at 11, he is cancer-free.

“In the beginning, I was trying to process what was happening,” Yarrow recalled. “I was looking for people who’ve been there, who’ve traveled the childhood cancer journey.”

Since 2009, Yarrow continued, NICJ has assisted 225 families and is currently working with 45 youngsters with childhood cancer.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is committed to supporting research to find cures for childhood cancer and give children long and healthy lives.

Also getting rid of some hair was Terry Nelson, of Valparaiso, a St. Baldrick's veteran.

“This just needs to be done,” said Nelson, who has had no relatives with cancer. “I feel fortunate. It’s hair. It’s going to grow back. That’s what I tell everyone at work.”

Jason Arrenholz, of Lake Village, was also feeling more of a breeze upstairs. This was his 10th year for St. Baldrick's, done in honor of his daughter Abigail, 10, a cancer survivor.

When she was 4 1/2 months old, Abigail was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer that starts in immature nerve cells.

“I feel good,” said Abigail, who enjoys softball, basketball and golf. “I’m really happy to be here to help so that others may find a cure.”

“It’s a nice way to give back and fund cancer research," her father said. “We got a happy ending, and this is a way we can help others have a happy ending.”

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, the overall five-year childhood cancer survival rate is about 80%. Currently there are an estimated 270,000 survivors of childhood cancer is the U.S.

The ACCO further reports that not all childhood cancers have experienced successful survival rates. Many types of childhood cancers continue to have a poor five-year prognosis.

Texture Pointe Salon of Highland again provided staff to shave heads. Co-owner Julie Compton said the salon has been doing this all 10 years of the benefit.

“It’s giving back to the community, and these are all local kids, fighting,” Compton said. “I had no idea about their stories, their passion, and their fight.”

Other cancer support groups were also at the benefit, including The H Life and Be the Match.

Speaking for The H (as in hope) Life was Beth Serafin, of Valparaiso, whose late daughter Heather was the inspiration for the organization that sells coffee and tea to help families and “tell kids’ stories and build awareness.”

In 2013, Heather was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare brain cancer. Noting that only 4% of cancer research is devoted to pediatric cancer, Beth Serafin said. “Our goal is to fight and fund the battle against brain cancer. We spread positive messages and make cool things to raise funds for research teams and families fighting the fight.”

Yvonne Postelman, of Lowell, volunteered for Be the Match, which registers potential donors for stem cells and bone marrow transplants. At age 2, her grandson C.J. had leukemia and received a bone marrow transplant. Today, at age 8, C.J. is cancer-free.

“It gives so many individuals a second chance at life,” Postelman said.

Several people wore “Landon is a rock star” t-shirts. Landon Wagner, 9, kidney cancer survivor from Schererville, was diagnosed with Wilms tumor when he was 1 year old. Surgery removed one kidney, and aside from no contact sports, Landon is just another third-grader.

“It was scary. You just don’t know what to expect,” Sarah Wagner, the boy’s mother, said. “Right now he feels like he wants to play with the games here.”

