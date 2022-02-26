Benefit has a royal touch

MERRILLVILLE — The PAD Foundation is hosting its second annual Princess and Prince Ball Sunday at the Croatian Center.

This Disney-themed event is from noon to 3 p.m. at the center, 8550 Taft St., Merrillville.

It includes a plated lunch and a Disney-themed dessert table. Dancers from the Indiana Youth Ballet will perform.

Children are encouraged to wear dresses or suits, even Disney princess and prince costumes. The ball will conclude with a silent auction and dancing with the Disney princesses.

The proceeds will benefit animal shelters in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas.

The PAD Foundation, established in 2018, is a tribute to the memory of Peter and Adam Bathurst Del-Rio, both of whom were dedicated animal lovers.

Their mother, Elizabeth Bathurst, created the organization to honor her sons after they died in 2016 and 2017, respectively, both from fentanyl-related causes.

Bathurst is the longtime director of the Indiana Youth Ballet.

The PAD Foundation strives to provide financial assistance to local animal shelters in and around Northwest Indiana. Fund recipients include but are not limited to no-kill, nonprofit and volunteer-run shelters.

For more information, go to http://padpets.org. or Facebook page: @PAD Foundation.

