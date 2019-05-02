A fundraiser is being held Sunday for a Schererville girl who was injured in a bonfire accident in 2017.
Amayah Myszak, a student at Grimmer Middle School, was severely burned at a friend's birthday party that October. She had second- and third-degree burns on more than 40% of her body including her face and hands. She was put into a drug-induced coma for eight days and has required several skin-graft surgeries.
Amayah's mom, Elaine, was starting college when the accident happened and put her education and career on hold to care for Amayah and her three siblings. Amayah's dad, Jeff, is with the Schererville Police Department.
The benefit is from noon to 6 p.m. at Lencioni's Pub & Banquets, 3325 Glenwood Dyer Road in Lynwood. Tickets are $20 a person and includes food and entertainment. There will be a cash bar, raffles and a silent auction.
Bands scheduled to appear include Nick Danger, A Flip of A Switch, Scooter & The Cousins, and Beaver, Aaron & Mike Acoustic
If you can't attend but would like to donate or make a merchandise donation for silent auctions, please text or call and leave a message at 219-765-8210