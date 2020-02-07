Betting could be 'X' factor for new pro football league

And in a big change for a major professional league in the U.S., ABC and ESPN will continuously broadcast the point spread and the under/over on total points scored in the game as part of their on-screen graphics. Announcers will even discuss how a particular play affects the point spread or the over/under — something you never hear on an NFL broadcast.

“Will we mention late in the game that if, say, Washington is up by 2 points and they kick a field goal, will that cover the point spread? I think we will do that,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN's senior vice president of production. “The mantra is you take gambling and point spreads into account while making sure you don't turn off those who don't gamble and don't know the lingo. It's a fine line to walk.”

The networks will not update odds or betting totals as the games progress, but may consider doing so later in the season, depending on how things go, Fitting said.