'Beverly Hillbillies' and family fun: Cardboard boat race has it all

Tim Brown, a former Cedar Lake town manager, said he came up with the idea for the cardboard boat race around 1996 or 1997 after talking about the idea with other town officials for two to three years.

"I got the idea from a similar event which was being held in Wisconsin," Brown said.

Brown said he even helped set up the rules for the race which includes two laps set up between two buoys in the lake.

Rasmussen, who started each of the races and made sure contestants were lined up correctly, said she was not so secretly rooting for her granddaughter, Anna, 10, who was competing in her first solo event.

"First time in a race and riding like a pro," Rasmussen shouted out as Anna outdistanced her competitor in her race.

Rasmussen and her husband, Kenneth Rasmussen, had been asked to take over the lead of the boat race in 2013.

The Rasmussen family, including Mary and Kenneth and their children, has been racing in the competition since 2001.

"This year, with Anna racing, makes us a third generation of competitors," Rasmussen said.

Also competing in the race for a number of years is the Zableckis family of Cedar Lake.