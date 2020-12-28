Beverly Shores beach nourishment projects wrapping up

How much of the sand remains at Central Avenue Beach in the spring in anyone’s guess. When the Lake Michigan shoreline freezes, it helps protect the shoreline from erosion.

“Some will be eroded away, and everybody knows that,” Rowe said. That’s not such a bad thing, because the sand will help areas to the west as it drifts with the current.

“It will help the whole shoreline area. This is part of the project where they put the sand down on the Crescent Dune area, which is part of Mount Baldy."

Work began Oct. 26.

The beach was already closed before the beach nourishment project began because of dangerous conditions caused by severe erosion. Visitors were directed elsewhere all summer and fall.

Beverly Shores is just one of the lakefront communities forced to take emergency action because of severe erosion this year.

