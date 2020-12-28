Beverly Shores beach nourishment projects wrapping up

BEVERLY SHORES — Work on the Central Avenue beach nourishment project is nearing completion.
Unlike a similar project this year at Portage Lakefront Park, the sand for Central Avenue Beach has been trucked in, not dredged.
The Portage sand came from dredging done at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
The Beverly Shores project included an estimated 54,000 tons of sand. Central Avenue was closed during the beach nourishment project to accommodate the wide trucks. A section of the roadway, over a culvert, had to be reinforced because the trucks are so heavy, said Bruce Rowe, Indiana Dunes National Park spokesman.
“We’re really looking forward to getting that project done,” Rowe said.
So are Beverly Shores Town Council members.
“The town of Beverly Shores sees beach nourishment as a vital objective since the shoreline sand west from Michigan City into Beverly Shores is routinely eroded,” Councilman Thomas Weber said. “This is due to effects from the (Michigan City) harbor and the high lake levels.”
“We applaud Indiana Dunes National Park for funding this public priority to bring back the Central Avenue Beach and allow the sand to migrate down-current to more beaches,” he said.
How much of the sand remains at Central Avenue Beach in the spring in anyone’s guess. When the Lake Michigan shoreline freezes, it helps protect the shoreline from erosion.
“Some will be eroded away, and everybody knows that,” Rowe said. That’s not such a bad thing, because the sand will help areas to the west as it drifts with the current.
“It will help the whole shoreline area. This is part of the project where they put the sand down on the Crescent Dune area, which is part of Mount Baldy."
Work began Oct. 26.
The beach was already closed before the beach nourishment project began because of dangerous conditions caused by severe erosion. Visitors were directed elsewhere all summer and fall.
Beverly Shores is just one of the lakefront communities forced to take emergency action because of severe erosion this year.