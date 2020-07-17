You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bicyclist struck in U.S. 20 construction zone in LaPorte County
breaking urgent

Bicyclist struck in U.S. 20 construction zone in LaPorte County

{{featured_button_text}}
7-16-20 US 20 Truck & Bicycle Crash.PNG

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck in a U.S. 20 construction zone Thursday night. 

 Provided

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck in a U.S. 20 construction zone Thursday night. 

Deputies were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. to the 8700 block of U.S. 20 for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist. 

An investigation determined Brian T. Dean, 42, of LaPorte, was driving east on U.S. 20 when Joseph R. Childers, 43, of Michigan City, was cycling westbound in the eastbound lane of travel, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department. 

"Dean was unable to avoid striking Childers," police said, noting that stretch of road is under construction. 

Childers, who sustained severe injuries, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. 

Dean was not impaired by alcohol, police said. Alcohol and toxicology test results are pending for Childers. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: How to wear a face mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts