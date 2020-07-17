Bicyclist struck in U.S. 20 construction zone in LaPorte County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck in a U.S. 20 construction zone Thursday night.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. to the 8700 block of U.S. 20 for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

An investigation determined Brian T. Dean, 42, of LaPorte, was driving east on U.S. 20 when Joseph R. Childers, 43, of Michigan City, was cycling westbound in the eastbound lane of travel, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

"Dean was unable to avoid striking Childers," police said, noting that stretch of road is under construction.

Childers, who sustained severe injuries, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Dean was not impaired by alcohol, police said. Alcohol and toxicology test results are pending for Childers.

