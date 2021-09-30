Big cats to get bigger space at Washington Park Zoo with $750K expansion

MICHIGAN CITY — The big cat exhibit at Washington Park Zoo isn’t big enough.
A $750,000 expanded exhibit is in the works.
The City Council is likely to kick in $100,000 toward the cost, using federal American Rescue Plan money, and the Redevelopment Commission agreed recently to contribute $250,000 toward it.
The commission paid for initial engineering costs for the project, Planning and Redevelopment Director Skyler York said.
In April 2020, the parks department asked the Redevelopment Commission for $350,000 toward the cost. The project was delayed because of the pandemic.
“This redesign of the building will allow us to keep our cats here, our big cats,” York said.
The plan calls for expanding the territory to let the animals go vertical up the hill. Glass walls will be added so visitors can safely get closer to the animals.
A number of years ago, commission member Chris Chatfield said, the Park Board considered getting rid of the cat house.
“We do the right thing. The zoo is an integral part of our spring, summer, fall event schedule for visitors,” Chatfield said. “Having the big cats is really important.”
Mayor Duane Parry used to work at BP’s Whiting Refinery, and the zoo’s fame spread at least that far. “I have many times over the years been asked how to get to our zoo,” he said. “It’s a landmark. I highly support this.”
The Park Board approved a proposal by Haas & Associates for bidding and inspection services for the project.
Scott Kuchta, project manager with Haas & Associates, said there are many unknowns in trying to determine the cost and completion date. Disruptions in the supply chain after material costs and availability, and of course there are various restrictions dealing with working around the cats and the public.
The design is about two years old. Because it’s a city project, Kuchta doesn’t foresee issues with zoning, surveying, lighting and other factors. The project will need permits before work can begin.
“It’s very heavily advised” to have an architect and engineer involved during construction in case the contractor has questions about substitute materials, ambiguity in plans, etc., Kuchta said. “Full-time inspection is not required,” but having a consultant available is advised.
“If it’s a trusted local contractor that we know and respect, that goes a long way,” he said.
Park Board member Karl Lange asked if Kuchta could offer a ballpark estimate for this consultant.
“It will be many thousands of dollars. It will be a lot of work at times,” Kuchta said. “It’s such a unique project it’s hard to forecast that."
The Park Board approved the contract contingent upon City Council approval for funding.
