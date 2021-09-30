Big cats to get bigger space at Washington Park Zoo with $750K expansion

MICHIGAN CITY — The big cat exhibit at Washington Park Zoo isn’t big enough.

A $750,000 expanded exhibit is in the works.

The City Council is likely to kick in $100,000 toward the cost, using federal American Rescue Plan money, and the Redevelopment Commission agreed recently to contribute $250,000 toward it.

The commission paid for initial engineering costs for the project, Planning and Redevelopment Director Skyler York said.

In April 2020, the parks department asked the Redevelopment Commission for $350,000 toward the cost. The project was delayed because of the pandemic.

“This redesign of the building will allow us to keep our cats here, our big cats,” York said.

The plan calls for expanding the territory to let the animals go vertical up the hill. Glass walls will be added so visitors can safely get closer to the animals.

A number of years ago, commission member Chris Chatfield said, the Park Board considered getting rid of the cat house.

“We do the right thing. The zoo is an integral part of our spring, summer, fall event schedule for visitors,” Chatfield said. “Having the big cats is really important.”