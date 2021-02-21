Big changes in store along Calumet Trail

VALPARAISO — Porter County is preparing for big changes to the Calumet Trail.

A fund created in 2011 for the Dunes Kankakee Trail is being repurposed for the Calumet Trail as well. About $90,000 is left in the fund.

The action requires County Council approval.

About $200,000 is expected to come in for Calumet Trail work.

Over the next several months, expect to hear new developments on the Calumet Trail, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

The trail improvements are timed to coincide with the South Shore Line double-track project.

“Projects like this always get down to timing,” Good said.

Residents might think the trail improvements were forgotten, but nothing could be further from the truth, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

“I think it’s an understatement to say it’s going to be better and much more improved,” Biggs said.

The trail won’t be on the existing NIPSCO easement above a natural gas pipeline any longer, Good said. It will use some existing trails and roads so more of Indiana Dunes National Park will be accessible from the trail, he said.