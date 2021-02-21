 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big changes in store along Calumet Trail

Big changes in store along Calumet Trail

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Calumet Trail (copy)

The sun sets over the Calumet Trail just east of the Dune Park train station.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Porter County is preparing for big changes to the Calumet Trail.

A fund created in 2011 for the Dunes Kankakee Trail is being repurposed for the Calumet Trail as well. About $90,000 is left in the fund.

The action requires County Council approval.

About $200,000 is expected to come in for Calumet Trail work.

Over the next several months, expect to hear new developments on the Calumet Trail, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

The trail improvements are timed to coincide with the South Shore Line double-track project.

“Projects like this always get down to timing,” Good said.

Residents might think the trail improvements were forgotten, but nothing could be further from the truth, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

“I think it’s an understatement to say it’s going to be better and much more improved,” Biggs said.

The trail won’t be on the existing NIPSCO easement above a natural gas pipeline any longer, Good said. It will use some existing trails and roads so more of Indiana Dunes National Park will be accessible from the trail, he said.

The park’s designation as a national park is helping make the trail a priority, Good said. “They got a little pep on their step.” The South Shore Line has also seen double-digit growth in the popularity of taking bikes on trains, he said.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 21 P

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts