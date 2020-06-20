Big Shoulders provides hot meals for Father's Day

Lindsay-Ryan added, “The majority of our students get most of their needs meet at school, and we wanted to supplement that as much as possible.”

Since the start of Big Shoulders Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts, more than 2,500 meals have been distributed locally from Aquinas Catholic Community School at St. Andrew’s in Merrillville.

Culinary arts students from White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Purdue University Northwest prepared most of the meals. Also preparing meals were Veterans Café of Merrillville, Clancy’s in Portage and El Bracero and Scarcozzi’s, both in Michigan City.

Tamika Turner, of Gary, among the first to arrive at the cathedral, took five meals for her family. “This is wonderful,” she said. “We’re going home and eating it now.”

Turner was contacting others about the food distribution. So was Vanessa McCloud, president and CEO of Urban League of Northwest Indiana. “This is wonderful,” McCloud said. “It’s good to have these organizations, because there’s a lot of needs in our community.”

Joshua Hale, CEO of Big Shoulders Fund, noted, “We believe these schools serve a community need. We learned from people about the food scarcity, and Father's Day was a great time to do this.”