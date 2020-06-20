Big Shoulders provides hot meals for Father's Day

GARY — Father's Day came early for some families of Northwest Indiana. Chicago-based Big Shoulders Fund distributed 10,000 meals Saturday at 13 Northwest Indiana sites.
Even a UPS driver got a meal outside Cathedral of the Holy Angels.
Luke McCrary, of Gary, a driver who had seen other food drives that day, stopped by and picked up a prepared meal featuring grilled chicken breast, rosemary roasted potatoes, corn and barbecue sauce.
“This is awesome,” McCrary said. “It definitely helps everyone in the community. And it creates unity, which we need these days.”
Volunteers distributed meals in Gary, Merrillville, Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, Portage and Michigan City. Bruce and Beth White of White Lodging provided funding for the meals.
Robert Walker, of Gary, a dad, picked up a couple meals. “This is good and it helps people who need it,” he said.
Founded in 1986, Big Shoulders Fund provides support to Catholic schools in the neediest areas of inner-city Chicago. In 2019, the fund committed $16 million over 10 years to Catholic schools in the Diocese of Gary.
Rebecca Lindsay-Ryan, senior director of academics for Big Shoulders, explained that the fund’s board re-examined its purpose with the onset of the coronavirus. “We wanted to help children and families,” she said. “We wanted to help people meet basic human needs in a world crisis.”
Lindsay-Ryan added, “The majority of our students get most of their needs meet at school, and we wanted to supplement that as much as possible.”
Since the start of Big Shoulders Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts, more than 2,500 meals have been distributed locally from Aquinas Catholic Community School at St. Andrew’s in Merrillville.
Culinary arts students from White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Purdue University Northwest prepared most of the meals. Also preparing meals were Veterans Café of Merrillville, Clancy’s in Portage and El Bracero and Scarcozzi’s, both in Michigan City.
Tamika Turner, of Gary, among the first to arrive at the cathedral, took five meals for her family. “This is wonderful,” she said. “We’re going home and eating it now.”
Turner was contacting others about the food distribution. So was Vanessa McCloud, president and CEO of Urban League of Northwest Indiana. “This is wonderful,” McCloud said. “It’s good to have these organizations, because there’s a lot of needs in our community.”
Joshua Hale, CEO of Big Shoulders Fund, noted, “We believe these schools serve a community need. We learned from people about the food scarcity, and Father's Day was a great time to do this.”
Hale said the fund has already begun assisting local Catholic schools through emergency scholarships, technology and online programs for teachers.
Regarding the meals, the Rev. Michael Surufka, rector of the cathedral, commented, “This is as simple as the Gospel: ‘I was hungry and you gave me something to eat …’ It comes down to that.”
Sylinda Harris, of Gary, picked up meals for seniors who could not get out.
Shamika Nelson, of East Chicago, picked up six meals for her family. “This is nice. I just happened to be passing by,” she said. “This is definitely a blessing.”
