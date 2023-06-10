Biggby Coffee, a fast-growing regional chain, continues to expand across Northwest Indiana.

The Michigan-based chain of coffee shops has opened in Michigan City, Chesterton, Crown Point, Cedar Lake and St. John in recent years. It will soon open in the former Dickey's and Taco Bell spot at 8359 Indianapolis Blvd in the Highland Ultra Plaza in Highland.

Local franchisees Catherine Sullivan and Mario Sullivan and Rick Echeverria and America Echeverria, both married couples, plan to open the independently owned cafe by the end of the month if they get all the required permits.

"It's our first business venture together," Catherine Sullivan said. "It's a coffee shop from Michigan that's working its way down to other states."

They liked the location because of all the traffic along U.S. 41, and from Wicker Park across the street.

"We're renovating an old building and bringing it back to life to the community," America Echeverria said. "We're spending money to give it life, which will benefit the other businesses surrounding us."

It's located in the former Highland Ultra Plaza, which struggled with closures and vacancies after the Ultra closed and it went into foreclosure. The outdoor supping center at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road just south of the Borman Expressway has been on the mend lately.

"The strip center was vacated and we're helping to contribute to bringing it back," Mario Sullivan said. "Hopefully, we'll be very busy and help bring in some more businesses."

The 2,100-square-foot coffee shop will seat around 28 people and have an outdoor patio. It will employ 26 workers. The four franchisees also plan to work there and operate it themselves.

"We kind of stumbled on Biggby," Catherine Sullivan said. "I really liked the drinks and the atmosphere. We started researching Biggby and liked the things the company stands for, like giving back to the community and supporting different coffee farms."

The drink menu includes a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee and tea drinks that can be customized with different flavors, including caramel. It will roll out lemonade and other caffeine-free options in the summer. The food menu includes bragels, short for breakfast bagels. They're used to make sandwiches with ham, turkey and vegan sausage, among other ingredients. Other food items include muffins, donuts and ciabatta sandwiches.

"It's a fun company. They're headed in the right direction," America Echeverria said. "They're really starting to gain some traction. Part of it is that the franchises are not that expensive. Some franchises ask for a million dollars, which is a barrier to entry. This can be opened by hard-working people, not just the super-rich."

The franchisees hope to support local charities.

"We plan to be in the community as long term as possible," Mario Sullivan said. "We're just excited to get started."

For more information, find Biggby Coffee on Facebook or Instagram.